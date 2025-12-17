Hustle Ever After: This Start-Up Co-Founder Got Married, Cut The Cake And Fixed A Bug

Most brides spend the 10 minutes after their wedding ceremony basking in newlywed bliss. For Gauri Agarwal, the "just married" glow was complimented by the light from her laptop screen.

In a post that has taken social media by storm, Mehul Agarwal, co-founder of the AI filmmaking platform Koyal AI, shared a photo of his sister and co-founder in full bridal finery, hunched over her computer just moments after her nuptials. The image, which Mehul insists was "not a photo op," captured Gauri fixing a critical bug that had surfaced during the festivities.

According to the post, the dedication didn't exactly sit well with everyone at the venue. "Parents yelled at both of us," Mehul said in a witty remark, noting that while people often romanticise the startup life, the reality is "a lot of work."

For the Agarwal siblings, this level of grit is the secret sauce to their success, with Mehul stating, "When people ask why we won, I'll point to this."