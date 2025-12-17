Hustle Ever After: This Start-Up Co-Founder Got Married, Cut The Cake And Fixed A Bug
The image, which Mehul insists was "not a photo op," captured Gauri fixing a critical bug that had surfaced during the festivities.
Most brides spend the 10 minutes after their wedding ceremony basking in newlywed bliss. For Gauri Agarwal, the "just married" glow was complimented by the light from her laptop screen.
In a post that has taken social media by storm, Mehul Agarwal, co-founder of the AI filmmaking platform Koyal AI, shared a photo of his sister and co-founder in full bridal finery, hunched over her computer just moments after her nuptials. The image, which Mehul insists was "not a photo op," captured Gauri fixing a critical bug that had surfaced during the festivities.
According to the post, the dedication didn't exactly sit well with everyone at the venue. "Parents yelled at both of us," Mehul said in a witty remark, noting that while people often romanticise the startup life, the reality is "a lot of work."
For the Agarwal siblings, this level of grit is the secret sauce to their success, with Mehul stating, "When people ask why we won, I'll point to this."
A Honeymoon With A Side Of Meetings
After the bridal de-bigging of the system, the hustle culture didn't stop after the big day. In a follow-up post, Mehul revealed that Gauri’s honeymoon has been equally work-centric.
"She's currently on honeymoon but taking meetings three hours a day," he wrote, adding with a touch of humor that "the husband is not happy lol."
Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, the MIT and Carnegie Mellon alumni are building a platform that converts audio into cinematic video.
While the internet remains divided on whether this represents peak dedication or a lack of work-life balance, the story of the "Coding Bride" has become a eyebrow-raising glimpse into the modern startup grind.