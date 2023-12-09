Human Rights Day 2023: Date, History, Theme And Significance

The day has been commemorated as World Human Rights Day ever since the declaration was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris in 1948.

After the declaration in 1948, the day was formally established in 1950. Based on the resolution, all UN member and non-member nations along with interested organisations were encouraged to observe this day.

The idea was to underline the message in the declaration, draw attention to the challenges facing social justice and equality, raise awareness, and mobilise action.

The UDHR document outlines the fundamentals of human rights, including the right to liberty, life, and individual security.

This document is available in over 500 languages worldwide and is one of the most translated documents.

Alongside this, the day is also to acknowledge the consistent efforts of individuals and organisations contributing to protect and advocate for human rights across the globe.