Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan Sell Properties In Mumbai's Andheri — Here's How Much They Will Earn
The properties, located in Mumbai’s Andheri West locality, include two units sold by Rakesh Roshan and one by Hrithik Roshan.
Actor Hrithik Roshan and his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, have reportedly sold three residential properties in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a combined total of Rs 6.75 crore. The transactions, registered in May 2025, were revealed through property documents reviewed by real estate platform Square Yards. The documents are available on the Maharashtra government’s property registration website.
Details Of Properties Sold By Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan
According to the records examined by Square Yards, the most valuable of the three transactions was a unit in Veejays Niwas CHS Limited, sold by Rakesh Roshan for Rs 3.75 crore. The flat is around 95.26 sq. m. (1,025 sq. ft.) and comes with two car parking spaces. The sale included a stamp duty of Rs 18.75 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.
The second property, also owned by Rakesh Roshan, is located in the upscale Raheja Classique complex in Andheri West. Valued at Rs 2.20 crore, the property measures around 60.89 sq. m. (655 sq. ft.). This transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs 13.2 lakh and registration costs of Rs 30,000.
Hrithik Roshan, meanwhile, sold a smaller unit, also located in Raheja Classique. The 22.3 sq. m. (240 sq. ft.) property was sold for Rs 80 lakh. The sale involved a stamp duty of Rs 4.8 lakh along with the standard registration fee of Rs 30,000.
This part of Mumbai continues to be a sought-after hub, due to its connectivity through road, rail and metro, as well as its proximity to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Andheri West is also close to commercial centres such as BKC, SEEPZ, and Lower Parel, making it a preferred location for both homebuyers and businesses.
Rakesh Roshan is known for directing many hit movies, which include Karan Arjun, Khoon Bhari Maang and the Krrish series. He has been associated with the Hindi film industry for decades. Hrithik Roshan, who shot to fame with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, has starred in many critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Jodhaa Akbar, War, Koi Mil Gaya, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Super 30, among others.
The sale of these properties by Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan comes amid continued interest in premium residential real estate across Mumbai. Andheri West remains one of the city’s most dynamic sub-markets for property transactions.