Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan Sell Properties In Mumbai's Andheri — Here's How Much They Will Earn

According to the records examined by Square Yards, the most valuable of the three transactions was a unit in Veejays Niwas CHS Limited, sold by Rakesh Roshan for Rs 3.75 crore. The flat is around 95.26 sq. m. (1,025 sq. ft.) and comes with two car parking spaces. The sale included a stamp duty of Rs 18.75 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

The second property, also owned by Rakesh Roshan, is located in the upscale Raheja Classique complex in Andheri West. Valued at Rs 2.20 crore, the property measures around 60.89 sq. m. (655 sq. ft.). This transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs 13.2 lakh and registration costs of Rs 30,000.

Hrithik Roshan, meanwhile, sold a smaller unit, also located in Raheja Classique. The 22.3 sq. m. (240 sq. ft.) property was sold for Rs 80 lakh. The sale involved a stamp duty of Rs 4.8 lakh along with the standard registration fee of Rs 30,000.