Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' Reportedly Banned In These Countries

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Fighter' has been denied release in all the Gulf countries, except UAE, according to multiple media reports.

The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand is set to release globally on January 25. The reason for the ban is not known yet.

Film producer and trade expert Girish Johar in a post on X said that 'Fighter' has been "officially banned across Middle East regions for theatrical release. Only UAE will release the film with PG15 classification!"

Entertainment industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai also posted the same update on his X handle.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

A source close to the 'Fighter' team confirmed the update regarding the release of the movie in Gulf countries except UAE to news agency ANI.

The reason for the ban has not been revealed yet and the makers have not given any official statement regarding the same.