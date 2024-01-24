Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' Reportedly Banned In These Countries
Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, the movie is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Fighter' has been denied release in all the Gulf countries, except UAE, according to multiple media reports.
The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand is set to release globally on January 25. The reason for the ban is not known yet.
Film producer and trade expert Girish Johar in a post on X said that 'Fighter' has been "officially banned across Middle East regions for theatrical release. Only UAE will release the film with PG15 classification!"
Entertainment industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai also posted the same update on his X handle.
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
A source close to the 'Fighter' team confirmed the update regarding the release of the movie in Gulf countries except UAE to news agency ANI.
The reason for the ban has not been revealed yet and the makers have not given any official statement regarding the same.
In a setback, #Fighter officially banned across Middle East regions for theatrical release. Only UAE will release the film with PG15 classification !@iHrithik @AnilKapoor @deepikapadukone @justSidAnand #BOTracking pic.twitter.com/vPjIV2Acz1— Girish Johar (@girishjohar) January 23, 2024
Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, the movie is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. According to the film's official synopsis, 'Fighter' is about a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley.
"They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. 'Fighter' is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles," it read.
'Fighter' also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Sheikh.
Earlier this month, director Siddharth Anand said the team of his upcoming film has left no stone unturned to make the movie, billed as India's first aerial action magnum opus.
At the film's trailer launch fan meet event on the occasion of the 76th Army Day, Anand thanked his cast and crew for their constant support.
"Come on January 25 to cheer and love the film. We have given it our all. It is not an easy film. I've made a decent amount of action films but this has been another journey altogether."
"Everyone has helped us, it's a team effort, this is not a one-man show. Everybody has contributed towards the film. My team is still at the studios giving (final) touches. I want to thank everyone in my team and everyone here," said the filmmaker, known for action films 'Pathaan' and 'War'.
(With PTI inputs)