How To Spot Fake Ghee At Home? Here's A Simple Trick By Food Pharmer

Food safety influencer, widely known as 'Food Pharmer,' Revant Himatsingka, on Saturday, shared a simple at-home method to identify adulterated ghee.

In a recent video, Food Pharmer demonstrated an easy iodine test that can help consumers check whether their desi ghee is genuine or mixed with starch-based adulterants such as potatoes.

According to him, the test is straightforward and based on guidelines mentioned in the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) official testing manual.

To perform the test, a small quantity of ghee is taken in a bowl and a few drops of iodine solution are added. If the ghee turns blue after the iodine is added, it indicates the presence of starch, suggesting adulteration.

"If it turns blue, understand that you are eating adulterated starch in the name of ghee," he explains in the video.

A colour change, he adds, means the product is fake. If there is no change in colour, consumers can be reassured that the ghee is likely pure.