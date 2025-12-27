Business NewsTrendingHow To Spot Fake Ghee At Home? Here's A Simple Trick By Food Pharmer
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Spot Fake Ghee At Home? Here's A Simple Trick By Food Pharmer

In a recent video, Food Pharmer demonstrated an easy iodine test that can help consumers check whether their desi ghee is genuine or mixed with starch-based adulterants such as potatoes.

27 Dec 2025, 02:50 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Food Pharmer said that ghee is particularly vulnerable to adulteration. (Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
Food Pharmer said that ghee is particularly vulnerable to adulteration. (Photo: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Food safety influencer, widely known as 'Food Pharmer,' Revant Himatsingka, on Saturday, shared a simple at-home method to identify adulterated ghee.

In a recent video, Food Pharmer demonstrated an easy iodine test that can help consumers check whether their desi ghee is genuine or mixed with starch-based adulterants such as potatoes.

According to him, the test is straightforward and based on guidelines mentioned in the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) official testing manual.

To perform the test, a small quantity of ghee is taken in a bowl and a few drops of iodine solution are added. If the ghee turns blue after the iodine is added, it indicates the presence of starch, suggesting adulteration.

"If it turns blue, understand that you are eating adulterated starch in the name of ghee," he explains in the video.

A colour change, he adds, means the product is fake. If there is no change in colour, consumers can be reassured that the ghee is likely pure.

Food Pharmer said that ghee is particularly vulnerable to adulteration because of its high price and widespread consumption.

"Ghee is expensive, and adulterating it is easy and cheap," he said, adding that starch is often added to increase volume and profits.

Urging consumers to be more vigilant, he advised people to go beyond marketing claims. "Don’t just read the label, read the report too,” he said, calling for greater awareness and accountability to improve public health outcomes in India.

Reports of adulterated ghee have been making news everywhere in the country. At the start of this month, the Delhi Police busted a large-scale spurious 'desi ghee' manufacturing unit in Alipur area and seized 1,500 kg of fake clarified butter along with 55 litres of synthetic essence used to prepare it.

Last month, a large network involved in producing adulterated ghee and selling them in fake 'Nandhini' packs was busted in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ

Tirupati Laddu Row: Dairy Sold 68-Lakh-Kg Fake Ghee Worth Rs 250 Crore For Five Years — Here's How
Opinion
Tirupati Laddu Row: Dairy Sold 68-Lakh-Kg Fake Ghee Worth Rs 250 Crore For Five Years — Here's How
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT