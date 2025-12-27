How To Spot Fake Ghee At Home? Here's A Simple Trick By Food Pharmer
In a recent video, Food Pharmer demonstrated an easy iodine test that can help consumers check whether their desi ghee is genuine or mixed with starch-based adulterants such as potatoes.
Food safety influencer, widely known as 'Food Pharmer,' Revant Himatsingka, on Saturday, shared a simple at-home method to identify adulterated ghee.
According to him, the test is straightforward and based on guidelines mentioned in the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) official testing manual.
To perform the test, a small quantity of ghee is taken in a bowl and a few drops of iodine solution are added. If the ghee turns blue after the iodine is added, it indicates the presence of starch, suggesting adulteration.
"If it turns blue, understand that you are eating adulterated starch in the name of ghee," he explains in the video.
A colour change, he adds, means the product is fake. If there is no change in colour, consumers can be reassured that the ghee is likely pure.
How to spot fake ghee at home? Here is a SIMPLE test. pic.twitter.com/lEbRUK6qto— Revant Himatsingka âFood Pharmerâ (@foodpharmer2) December 26, 2025
Food Pharmer said that ghee is particularly vulnerable to adulteration because of its high price and widespread consumption.
"Ghee is expensive, and adulterating it is easy and cheap," he said, adding that starch is often added to increase volume and profits.
Urging consumers to be more vigilant, he advised people to go beyond marketing claims. "Don’t just read the label, read the report too,” he said, calling for greater awareness and accountability to improve public health outcomes in India.
Reports of adulterated ghee have been making news everywhere in the country. At the start of this month, the Delhi Police busted a large-scale spurious 'desi ghee' manufacturing unit in Alipur area and seized 1,500 kg of fake clarified butter along with 55 litres of synthetic essence used to prepare it.
Last month, a large network involved in producing adulterated ghee and selling them in fake 'Nandhini' packs was busted in Bengaluru.