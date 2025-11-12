How To Get A Perfect Basketball Shot? Google Doodle Shows Math Behind It

Google Doodle on Wednesday showcased a special animated feature titled 'Learning the Quadratic Equation'. This vibrant tribute celebrates one of the most recognised and applied equations in mathematics, the quadratic equation.

The doodle serves as an invitation for students and curious minds to explore this fundamental alegbraic concept in a fun, visual way.

Part of a global initiative to promote learning, the doodle aims to draw attention to a fundamental mathematical tool that influences many aspects of daily life, from engineering to physics.

The visually engaging doodle replaces the standard Google logo on the homepage of Indian users for 24 hours. When you hover over it, it displays the message 'Learning the Quadratic Equation (India)' and links to resources explaining the equation's history and uses.

The quadratic equation, most commonly expressed as ax² + bx + c=0, is a critical concept in various scientific and practical fields. The doodle's description points out it is most often used in physics to calculate real-world motion, such as the arc of a basketball as it moves toward a hoop.