How To Get A Perfect Basketball Shot? Google Doodle Shows Math Behind It
Google has used the quadratic equation to demonstrate algebra has direct application in sports, engineering, physics, and even business.
Google Doodle on Wednesday showcased a special animated feature titled 'Learning the Quadratic Equation'. This vibrant tribute celebrates one of the most recognised and applied equations in mathematics, the quadratic equation.
The doodle serves as an invitation for students and curious minds to explore this fundamental alegbraic concept in a fun, visual way.
Part of a global initiative to promote learning, the doodle aims to draw attention to a fundamental mathematical tool that influences many aspects of daily life, from engineering to physics.
The visually engaging doodle replaces the standard Google logo on the homepage of Indian users for 24 hours. When you hover over it, it displays the message 'Learning the Quadratic Equation (India)' and links to resources explaining the equation's history and uses.
The quadratic equation, most commonly expressed as ax² + bx + c=0, is a critical concept in various scientific and practical fields. The doodle's description points out it is most often used in physics to calculate real-world motion, such as the arc of a basketball as it moves toward a hoop.
How the Quadratic Equation Models a Basketball Shot
The path of a basketball as it is thrown toward the hoop follows a parabolic curve, resulting from the constant downward pull of gravity on the ball, combined with its initial velocity and angle of release.
This curved path can be described by a quadratic equation as:
y=ax2+bx+c
Here, y is the vertical position (height) of the ball at horizontal position x.
The coefficients a, b, and c depend on gravity, the initial speed, angle of release, and the starting height of the shot.
In real-world terms:
a relates to the downward acceleration from gravity.
b is influenced by the initial velocity and angle.
c is the initial height from which the shot is launched.
By plugging in different x (time or horizontal distance) values, you can calculate the basketball's height at any moment and predict whether the shot will go in.
The quadratic equation, highlighted through the basketball shot example, demonstrates that what students learn in algebra has direct applications in sports, engineering, physics, and even business.
This model is a classic example used in teaching physics and algebra, showing the beauty of math in motion and how equations help describe everyday phenomena like sports.
Google's choice to highlight this educational theme aligns with its ongoing efforts to encourage curiosity and learning through its doodles. Rather than a specific cultural event or historical figure, the focus is on a universal academic subject.