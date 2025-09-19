Restoring Family Photos To Fixing Old Images: How Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Tool Is Helping Users
The Nano Banana AI editing tool has gained popularity for its ease of use and quick results, as users can create high-quality images in seconds just by uploading a selfie and adding a prompt.
Google's Nano Banana tool, part of the Gemini AI model, has taken social media by storm with its stunning AI-generated images. From gaining popularity for its toy-style avatar creations, the tool is now being used to create hyper-realistic portraits, make festive edits and even restore old, blurred photographs.
The standout feature of the tool is its remarkable ability for vivid detailing and creativity.
In a post on X, Gemini AI shared that one of the most heartwarming uses of Nano Banana is photo restoration.
"The most unexpected and heartwarming use of Nano Banana? Photo restoration. See how people are bringing their cherished memories to life with Gemini by refining, unblurring, and colourising old photos," a post by Gemini App’s official X account said.
The app then shared a thread showcasing a series of images created using Nano Banana. These included both historically significant photos and personal memories shared by users.
One user posted an old photograph of their parents that had been slightly damaged over time. Using Nano Banana’s AI image tool, they were able to restore and colourise the picture.
ALSO READ
Google Gemini AI Nano Banana Prompts: Age Progression To 3D Statue, Try These Five Prompts For Viral AI Photos
Another user shared a photo of their grandfather from the 1960s. With the help of Nano Banana, they successfully turned the black-and-white image into a colour photograph, bringing it to life. Then they used VEO3 (another tool from Google's Gemini suite) to add motion to the image. The VEO3 tool allows users to create realistic videos using just a prompt.
"My grandfather must have been in the 1960s, building a bridge in a village of Bulgaria. Restored by Nano Banana, brought to life by VEO3. Character consistency, world understanding and prompt adherence - all excellent," the user said.
4. Restoring a family photo, then animating it with Veo 3 https://t.co/FMTZwXi2yS— Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) September 18, 2025
Another user was able to recreate an image of their great-great-grandfather, even though the original photo had lost most of its details. Using Nano Banana, they restored the faded features, filled in missing elements, and brought the portrait back to life.
5. Restoring and colorizing a photograph of a great-great grandparent https://t.co/dGWx8ktSCH— Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) September 18, 2025
Nano Banana has gained popularity for its ease of use and quick results. Users can create high-quality images in seconds just by simply uploading a selfie and adding a prompt.