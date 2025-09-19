Restoring Family Photos To Fixing Old Images: How Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Tool Is Helping Users

Google's Nano Banana tool, part of the Gemini AI model, has taken social media by storm with its stunning AI-generated images. From gaining popularity for its toy-style avatar creations, the tool is now being used to create hyper-realistic portraits, make festive edits and even restore old, blurred photographs.

The standout feature of the tool is its remarkable ability for vivid detailing and creativity.

In a post on X, Gemini AI shared that one of the most heartwarming uses of Nano Banana is photo restoration.

"The most unexpected and heartwarming use of Nano Banana? Photo restoration. See how people are bringing their cherished memories to life with Gemini by refining, unblurring, and colourising old photos," a post by Gemini App’s official X account said.

The app then shared a thread showcasing a series of images created using Nano Banana. These included both historically significant photos and personal memories shared by users.

One user posted an old photograph of their parents that had been slightly damaged over time. Using Nano Banana’s AI image tool, they were able to restore and colourise the picture.