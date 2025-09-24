How A Retired Delhi Banker Lost Rs 23 Crore In Month-Long ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam

A 78-year-old former banker from Delhi has been cheated of his entire life savings in a month-long cybercrime that investigators describe as a sophisticated case of “digital arrest”. The victim, Naresh Malhotra, told PTI the fraudsters posed as officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and threatened him with false terrorism-related charges to extort money.

As per reports, the nightmare began on Aug. 1 when Malhotra received a call from someone claiming to be from a mobile service provider. The caller alleged his Aadhaar card had been misused in Mumbai to activate a connection tied to terror financing.

“They told me I needed to talk to the Mumbai Police regarding the same matter, and if they approved, the connection would continue, or else it would be disconnected and the matter reported,” he told PTI.

The call was swiftly transferred to people impersonating Mumbai Police personnel. He said as soon as the call was transferred to the purported police officials, they began intimidating him, alleging his Aadhaar had been linked to “terror funding, terror activities and many other serious offences.”

According to reports, the scammers told the retired banker he was under “digital arrest,” warning that he was being monitored and could not leave home. He was instructed to join video calls every two hours and ordered to remain silent about the matter. They even threatened to seize his passport and block any overseas travel. Between Aug. 1 and Sept. 4, they drained Rs 23 crore through 20 transactions from his three bank accounts, after first probing him about his savings.

“They wanted to know how much money I had in my bank account. I told them I had almost Rs 14 lakh. They asked me to transfer the amount to their account, assuring me that it was only for verification,” Malhotra said.