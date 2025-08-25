Housing Finance Firm Makes Employees Work 'All Seven Days A Week', Ignites Reddit Discourse
The company in an internal e-mail also chastised its employees for working from home on Saturday weekends, declaring it "negligence to the core."
A housing finance firm made its employees work for a full seven days of a week, denying them their leaves, according to a post on Reddit on Monday.
The Reddit user who shared this update expressed dissatisfaction with these working conditions and the company's "violation" of labour laws.
"The world is moving towards four days work a week and this Indian housing finance company has an audacity to ask its employees to work seven days a week without any compensation or extra day off putting Indian labour laws to a toss," the user said.
The company's e-mail as shared by the Reddit user.
The firm argued that those working from home would have a lower productivity level than those working in the office space.
"Work from Home does not confer the same productivity level as Work from Office, this type of attitude is treated as negligence to the core," the e-mail said.
The e-mail assured "serious reprecussions" on branch managers and hub in-charges on failure to attain the goals set for each branch and hub and asked the employees to make sure they obey the head office's instructions.
"While the targets as decided for each branch and hub is non negotiable, non attainment of targets will result in accountability being fixed on the respective BMs/Hub in Charges with serious repercussions going forward," the e-mail said.
"Please ensure compliance to HO instructions henceforth," it added.
Many commenters in the thread voiced their outrage over the company's actions.
"You need to take that to the tribunal. Labour laws in India do not allow seven days working unless you're getting four days off or one week compensatory one day for every five worked," a user said.
Another user pointed out the "culture of fear" that the organisation had fostered in its workplace and stated that such firms should be named and called out publicly.
"The fear culture is rampant. Would be nice to know which company this is. These companies need to be called out in public," another user said.