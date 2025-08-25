Housing Finance Firm Makes Employees Work 'All Seven Days A Week', Ignites Reddit Discourse

The company in an internal e-mail also chastised its employees for working from home on Saturday weekends, declaring it "negligence to the core."

The firm argued that those working from home would have a lower productivity level than those working in the office space.

"Work from Home does not confer the same productivity level as Work from Office, this type of attitude is treated as negligence to the core," the e-mail said.

The e-mail assured "serious reprecussions" on branch managers and hub in-charges on failure to attain the goals set for each branch and hub and asked the employees to make sure they obey the head office's instructions.

"While the targets as decided for each branch and hub is non negotiable, non attainment of targets will result in accountability being fixed on the respective BMs/Hub in Charges with serious repercussions going forward," the e-mail said.

"Please ensure compliance to HO instructions henceforth," it added.