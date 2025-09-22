Lamborghini Loses Control, Crashes Into Divider On Mumbai’s Coastal Road—Watch Video

Several users shared their views on the crash, attributing it primarily to road conditions and driver behaviour rather than the vehicle itself.

A user pointed out the hazards of wet roads, writing, “This particular incident seemed to be the driver’s fault as the water conditions were pretty evident! There was a lot of water, so it was easy to be a victim of hydroplaning.”

Another echoed concerns about excessive speed, saying, “This car overtook me while I was driving on the Coastal Road. The speed limit there is 40 km/h, but it was going above 100, I guess.”

Others called for a closer examination of the stretch where the crash occurred. “Is this one-of-a-kind incident? The road should be studied,” read one comment.

A similar observation came from a user explaining the mechanics of wet-road accidents. “Something called ‘Hydroplaning’ or ‘Aquaplaning.’ If the road is wet, it is recommended to reduce speed by 15-20% from the regular speed limit. But this one was going beyond the regular limit,” wrote the person.

A few also said that legal accountability should be considered if rules were violated. One wrote, “Hope action is taken against the driver if he/she has violated speed limits, DUI, and/or is found to be without a valid driving licence, and for endangering the safety of other road users.”

Some also defended the Lamborghini, cautioning against blaming the carmaker.

“Rainy weather, wet roads, inexperienced driver. It's not always the car,” one user remarked. While another added, “Dear Gautam, there is no excuse for rash driving. Making the Lamborghini company a scapegoat is puerile.”