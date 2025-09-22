Lamborghini Loses Control, Crashes Into Divider On Mumbai’s Coastal Road—Watch Video
A speeding Lamborghini rammed into a divider on Mumbai’s Coastal Road, sparking discussions about driver responsibility, road conditions and luxury car safety.
A Lamborghini lost control and slammed into a divider on Mumbai’s Coastal Road on Sept. 21 morning. Local authorities said though the driver was unhurt, the high-end sports car was badly damaged in the incident that occurred around 9.30 a.m. Police suspect wet road conditions, following overnight and early-morning rain, may have contributed to the crash.
The accident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media, leading to discussions on road safety. As reported by NDTV, the vehicle was being driven by 52-year-old Atish Shah, a resident of Nepean Sea Road. Shah reportedly lost control of the Lamborghini Huracan.
In the footage, the car, reportedly valued between Rs 4-5 crore, can be seen speeding on the wet road, spinning several times before hitting the divider. The front portion of the car sustained substantial damage. The vehicle was later towed away.
The crash also caught the attention of Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director of Raymond Ltd. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, “Another day, another Lamborghini mishap. Do these cars even have traction? From catching fire to losing grip – what's going on with Lamborghini?”
Several users shared their views on the crash, attributing it primarily to road conditions and driver behaviour rather than the vehicle itself.
A user pointed out the hazards of wet roads, writing, “This particular incident seemed to be the driver’s fault as the water conditions were pretty evident! There was a lot of water, so it was easy to be a victim of hydroplaning.”
Another echoed concerns about excessive speed, saying, “This car overtook me while I was driving on the Coastal Road. The speed limit there is 40 km/h, but it was going above 100, I guess.”
Others called for a closer examination of the stretch where the crash occurred. “Is this one-of-a-kind incident? The road should be studied,” read one comment.
A similar observation came from a user explaining the mechanics of wet-road accidents. “Something called ‘Hydroplaning’ or ‘Aquaplaning.’ If the road is wet, it is recommended to reduce speed by 15-20% from the regular speed limit. But this one was going beyond the regular limit,” wrote the person.
A few also said that legal accountability should be considered if rules were violated. One wrote, “Hope action is taken against the driver if he/she has violated speed limits, DUI, and/or is found to be without a valid driving licence, and for endangering the safety of other road users.”
Some also defended the Lamborghini, cautioning against blaming the carmaker.
“Rainy weather, wet roads, inexperienced driver. It's not always the car,” one user remarked. While another added, “Dear Gautam, there is no excuse for rash driving. Making the Lamborghini company a scapegoat is puerile.”