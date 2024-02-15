'Horrific Experience': Zomato Customer Finds Cockroach In Noodle Soup; Company Responds
Close on the heels of a Bengaluru customer reporting a cockroach in fried rice delivered by Zomato, a customer has said she found a cockroach in her meal ordered from a Gurugram-based restaurant through the food delivery app.
The incidents highlight the fact that while food delivery applications offer a convenient solution for our fast-paced lives, the quality of food remains a huge concern.
The customer, Sonai Acharya, took to social media to share her distressing experience after finding a cockroach in her bowl of Japanese ramen from a restaurant called Auntie Fug's.
Sharing pictures of the repulsive discovery, Acharya criticised the incident as "completely unacceptable and gross" and pointed fingers at Zomato's quality control.
Just had a horrific experience ordering from @Zomato. Ordered Japanese miso ramen chicken from Auntie Fug's and found a cockroach in my meal! Absolutely unacceptable and disgusting Seriously disappointed with the quality control here. @Zomato is beyond gross.#ZomatoNightmare pic.twitter.com/R3wleOfPpj— Sonai Acharya (@sonai4u) February 14, 2024
Zomato promptly responded, acknowledging the complaint and expressing regret. The food delivery app promised to investigate the matter. They said they had initiated a refund of Rs 320 for the order, and said they would work to rectify the situation and regain customer trust.
Hi there, we are sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident. We want to help turn this experience around. Please allow us some time to look into, we'll get back to you ASAP.— zomato care (@zomatocare) February 14, 2024
This occurrence follows a similar incident in Bengaluru, where another customer, Harshita, found a cockroach in her chicken fried rice ordered from a restaurant called 'Tapri by the Corner' through Zomato. Harshita's video of the incident garnered attention, prompting Zomato to swiftly address the issue and offer assistance.