'Horrific Experience': Zomato Customer Finds Cockroach In Noodle Soup; Company Responds
The food delivery app promised to investigate the matter. They said they had initiated a refund of Rs 320 for the order, and said they would work to rectify the situation and regain customer trust.

15 Feb 2024, 11:35 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image source: X/@sonai4u</p></div>
Image source: X/@sonai4u

Close on the heels of a Bengaluru customer reporting a cockroach in fried rice delivered by Zomato, a customer has said she found a cockroach in her meal ordered from a Gurugram-based restaurant through the food delivery app.

The incidents highlight the fact that while food delivery applications offer a convenient solution for our fast-paced lives, the quality of food remains a huge concern.

The customer, Sonai Acharya, took to social media to share her distressing experience after finding a cockroach in her bowl of Japanese ramen from a restaurant called Auntie Fug's.

Sharing pictures of the repulsive discovery, Acharya criticised the incident as "completely unacceptable and gross" and pointed fingers at Zomato's quality control.

Zomato promptly responded, acknowledging the complaint and expressing regret. The food delivery app promised to investigate the matter. They said they had initiated a refund of Rs 320 for the order, and said they would work to rectify the situation and regain customer trust.

This occurrence follows a similar incident in Bengaluru, where another customer, Harshita, found a cockroach in her chicken fried rice ordered from a restaurant called 'Tapri by the Corner' through Zomato. Harshita's video of the incident garnered attention, prompting Zomato to swiftly address the issue and offer assistance.

