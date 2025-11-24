‘Horrible’: Customer Accuses Jio Of Failing To Provide Assistance After Sister’s Phone Theft
The user claimed that calls to Jio’s customer care were repeatedly disconnected after around 10 minutes of waiting.
A social media user has criticised telecom operator Jio for what he described as a “horrible” experience in trying to block a stolen SIM card. Posting on 'X', the user, identified as Aditya Singhania, shared that his sister’s mobile phone was stolen during a trip, but she was unable to block her Jio SIM due to the verification procedure.
According to his post, the only verification methods available were through the registered mobile number and email ID, posing a problem since the phone had been stolen. The user claimed that calls to Jio’s customer care were repeatedly disconnected after around 10 minutes of waiting, describing the experience as “a blunder and panic for a person”.
“The only option is mobile number and email verification. Mobile is stolen, how will a person give the OTP? Customer care call goes blank after the last step and is disconnected after 10 minutes while connecting to customer care,” he said.
My sister's mobile got stolen on trip she cannot get her sim blocked in @JioCare— Aditya Singhania (@SimpleAditya_9) November 23, 2025
Only option is mobile number and email verification. Mobile is stolen how will person give otp? Customer care call goes blank after last step and disconnected after 10 mins while connecting toâ¦ pic.twitter.com/pVUwqPSkLC
He contrasted this with his experience with Airtel, stating that he managed to block an Airtel SIM in under two minutes through an automated call by providing the subscriber’s date of birth and Aadhaar number.
“Got Airtel SIM blocked in 2 minutes with an automated call by providing DOB (date of birth) and Aadhar number on the helpline.”
He wrote that he was “rushing home to get my sister’s laptop to get access to her email OTP,” highlighting the lack of alternate verification options in emergencies. “Such a blunder and panic for a person! Horrible process,” Singhania said.
Responding to the post, Jio Care wrote, “We have shared the relevant details with you over the call. Kindly visit https://jio.com/selfcare/locate-us/ to find the nearest Jio store at your location. If you need any assistance in future, we are just a DM away.”
Hi Mr. Singhania, thank you for your valuable time. We have shared the relevant details with you over call. Kindly visit https://t.co/bdOdgUmlHo to find a nearest Jio store at your location. If you need any assistance in future, we are just a DM away â Smit— JioCare (@JioCare) November 23, 2025
The post generated several reactions.
“Jio’s process feels tougher, but it’s built that way because lost SIMs are a big attack vector for UPI/social media fraud. They prioritise strong verification to avoid misuse. Airtel’s flow is faster, which is great, but JioCare’s checks are meant to keep accounts secure,” wrote one user.
Another person said, “The process is correct. If it is relaxed, anyone could get a SIM swap. BSNL used to do that - just say the SIM is lost, pay money and get the SIM.”
“That’s honestly a horrible experience. SIM blocking should be quick and stress-free, especially in emergencies,” said one user.