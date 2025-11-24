‘Horrible’: Customer Accuses Jio Of Failing To Provide Assistance After Sister’s Phone Theft

A social media user has criticised telecom operator Jio for what he described as a “horrible” experience in trying to block a stolen SIM card. Posting on 'X', the user, identified as Aditya Singhania, shared that his sister’s mobile phone was stolen during a trip, but she was unable to block her Jio SIM due to the verification procedure.

According to his post, the only verification methods available were through the registered mobile number and email ID, posing a problem since the phone had been stolen. The user claimed that calls to Jio’s customer care were repeatedly disconnected after around 10 minutes of waiting, describing the experience as “a blunder and panic for a person”.

“The only option is mobile number and email verification. Mobile is stolen, how will a person give the OTP? Customer care call goes blank after the last step and is disconnected after 10 minutes while connecting to customer care,” he said.