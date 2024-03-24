Holi 2024: Tips To Protect Your Skin And Hair This Festival Of Colours
The flip side to the colourful festivities is the impact it can have on one's skin and hair. But, that doesn't mean you must say no to all the fun and stay home.
People across India are looking forward to celebrating Holi on March 25. The festival of colours sees the streets splashed in a myriad hues as people come out of their homes to celebrate with much gusto.
People throw dry colours on each other, fling water balloons and spray one another with coloured water from water pistons or 'pichkaris'.
The flip side to the colourful festivities is the impact it can have on one's skin and hair. But, that doesn't mean you must say no to all the fun and stay home.
With a few practices to protect your skin and hair, you can embrace the festival in all its glory. Here are a few tips to safeguard your skin and hair from harmful chemicals.
Holi Celebrations 2024: 4 Tips For Skin And Hair Care
1. Apply Sunscreen
Holi is an outdoors festival, which means you will probably stay out in the sun for long hours. This might make you prone to skin rash, skin burn, or tan. Hence, it is important to protect your skin with a thick layer of sunscreen that is suitable for your skin.
This will save you from a post-Holi trip to your dermatologist. You can check for SPF, UV-protection and UVB-protection sunscreen lotions. You could either research a good brand online, get recommendations from friends, or seek a dermatologist's advice.
The sunscreen lotion you use depends on your skin. Usually, people with sensitive skin are suggested specific sunscreen brands or products. If you are allergic to certain chemicals or if you stay out in the sun for longer hours, then your dermatologist might recommend a specific lotion.
2. Apply Oil
Along with sunscreen, coconut or almond oil is a good option to apply before all your Holi fun begins. You can apply a thick layer of coconut or almond oil on your skin, hair, and on your nails the day before and on the day of Holi. This protective layer ensures the harmful colours can be easily washed off and there's not much damage done to the skin or hair either.
Oil makes it convenient to get rid of all the colours after the celebrations. You won't need to take multiple baths to wash all the colour off or worry about turning up to office looking unrecognisable.
3. Full-Sleeved Apparel
The hot weather in India may compel you to wear sleeveless crop tops and shorts. However, wearing full sleeves and bottoms is a wise choice on a Holi day. It saves you from getting coloured all over your body.
It is easier to wash off all the colours in a single bath. Apart from saving the hassle, your skin is not exposed to the sun for long and this saves you from tan or skin allergies.
4. Stay Hydrated
Amid all the excitement, it is likely that you might forget to drink adequate water. However, make sure that you put effort into staying hydrated internally and externally.
Keep your skin moisturised with oil and sunscreen, drink enough water, eat rationally, and take washroom breaks frequently. This way, you won’t feel completely drained or disoriented at the end of the day.
Make this Holi a hassle-free one with the skincare and haircare tips and you're all set to make a splash.