Holi 2024: Tips To Protect Your Skin And Hair This Festival Of Colours

People across India are looking forward to celebrating Holi on March 25. The festival of colours sees the streets splashed in a myriad hues as people come out of their homes to celebrate with much gusto.

People throw dry colours on each other, fling water balloons and spray one another with coloured water from water pistons or 'pichkaris'.

The flip side to the colourful festivities is the impact it can have on one's skin and hair. But, that doesn't mean you must say no to all the fun and stay home.