HNIs Looking To Leave India? Akshat Shrivastava Says It’s Not About Tax, Hints At A Bigger Impact

Influencer Akshat Shrivastava has raised concerns over an emerging trend that is expected to significantly impact India’s economic future. In a post on X, he said that more and more rich Indians are exploring the option of moving out of the country due to multiple factors.

“I can’t tell you how many rich Indians reach out to me privately regarding moving out of India,” he wrote, claiming that the motivation is no longer only the high taxation in India.

“Their goal is not necessarily "save tax". Their goal is a better lifestyle for kids: cleaner air, safety, better opportunities. The sad part is: when rich people move out-- they leave a massive vacuum,” he noted.

He outlined that fewer than 2% of Indians pay direct taxes, a figure he called “one of the lowest in the world.” According to him, each high-net-worth individual (HNI) contributes disproportionately to the tax system.

“If he/she leaves, that’s a significant loss for the other 98%,” the influencer wrote. Shrivastava also pointed to systemic issues in India that make life difficult.