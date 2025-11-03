Here's Why Colors Kannada Channels' Social Media Handles Vanished
The social media accounts of Colors Kannada, Colors Kannada Cinema and Colors Super are currently unavailable.
The social media accounts of entertainment channels Colors Kannada and Colors TV (Hindi) have unexpectedly gone offline. The sudden deactivation of social media handles has left their followers confused.
Apart from Colors Kannada, the regional language network of Viacom 18-owned Colors TV, also includes a movie-focused channel, Colors Kannada Cinema, and Colors Super, which is dedicated to family entertainment. The social media handles of these channels are down as well.
Fans who usually follow Bigg Boss teasers and show snippets on the Colors Hindi channel’s social platforms were caught off guard by this sudden development. Both Bigg Boss Kannada and Bigg Boss Hindi are on air at present, each with massive audiences across multiple online platforms.
Promotional clips for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 had been appearing several times a day, keeping fans engaged with frequent updates about the popular reality show. The last upload featured a Rajyotsava-themed teaser, following which all activity on the official Colors Kannada social accounts suddenly stopped.
While the Facebook, X and Instagram pages of Colors Kannada and Colors TV (Hindi) are unavailable, the YouTube page of Colors Kannada continues to operate.
Similarly, the X and Instagram accounts of Colors TV are unavailable currently. However, the Facebook page of Colors TV is active.
The cause of the sudden deactivation is still unclear. Some reports hint at potential copyright complications, while others think it might simply be the result of a technical problem.
Reports indicate that the social media pages could take a few days to be restored.
According to a report in Best Media Info, expired licensing agreements for music scores and tracks are the reasons for the disappearance of these social media handles.
The issue traces back to lapsed music licences around mid-2025, which allegedly led to copyright complaints by major production houses, the Best Media Info report revealed, citing insiders. To prevent further copyright strikes, the channels appear to have halted their online uploads. Meanwhile, popular shows such as Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 (BBK12) on JioHotstar have been paused since June 1.
These networks had long used licensed music to power their promotional videos, and with those rights now lapsed, stepping back from uploads seemed a wiser move than inviting legal trouble, says the report.
With the main social pages down, fans have been left searching for new ways to watch the latest Bigg Boss teasers. At present, fresh clips and updates are reportedly being posted through the Colors Kannada WhatsApp channel.