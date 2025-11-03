Here's Why Colors Kannada Channels' Social Media Handles Vanished

The social media accounts of entertainment channels Colors Kannada and Colors TV (Hindi) have unexpectedly gone offline. The sudden deactivation of social media handles has left their followers confused.

Apart from Colors Kannada, the regional language network of Viacom 18-owned Colors TV, also includes a movie-focused channel, Colors Kannada Cinema, and Colors Super, which is dedicated to family entertainment. The social media handles of these channels are down as well.

Fans who usually follow Bigg Boss teasers and show snippets on the Colors Hindi channel’s social platforms were caught off guard by this sudden development. Both Bigg Boss Kannada and Bigg Boss Hindi are on air at present, each with massive audiences across multiple online platforms.

Promotional clips for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 had been appearing several times a day, keeping fans engaged with frequent updates about the popular reality show. The last upload featured a Rajyotsava-themed teaser, following which all activity on the official Colors Kannada social accounts suddenly stopped.

While the Facebook, X and Instagram pages of Colors Kannada and Colors TV (Hindi) are unavailable, the YouTube page of Colors Kannada continues to operate.

Similarly, the X and Instagram accounts of Colors TV are unavailable currently. However, the Facebook page of Colors TV is active.

The cause of the sudden deactivation is still unclear. Some reports hint at potential copyright complications, while others think it might simply be the result of a technical problem.