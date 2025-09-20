HDFC Bank Clarifies Viral Audio: 'Woman Abusing CRPF Jawan Not Our Employee'

HDFC Bank has issued a clarification after a viral audio clip of a woman allegedly abusing a CRPF jawan during a loan-related phone call sparked outrage on social media.

On Friday, the bank stated that the woman heard in the recording was wrongly identified as one of its employees, stressing that such behaviour is unacceptable and not representative of its values.

In the recording, the woman claiming to be a banker from HDFC Bank can be heard mocking the soldier’s profession and using abusive language during what appeared to be a dispute over loan disbursement.

In a public statement on X, HDFC Bank responded saying, “This is with reference to an audio clip circulating on social and online media, where a lady is heard speaking disrespectfully to a CRPF personnel. Multiple posts have incorrectly identified her as an employee of HDFC Bank."