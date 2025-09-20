HDFC Bank Clarifies Viral Audio: 'Woman Abusing CRPF Jawan Not Our Employee'
On Sept. 17, Naval Kant Sinha shared a post about the viral audio, claiming that an alleged HDFC Bank female employee had misbehaved with a military personnel over a loan-related phone call.
HDFC Bank has issued a clarification after a viral audio clip of a woman allegedly abusing a CRPF jawan during a loan-related phone call sparked outrage on social media.
On Friday, the bank stated that the woman heard in the recording was wrongly identified as one of its employees, stressing that such behaviour is unacceptable and not representative of its values.
In the recording, the woman claiming to be a banker from HDFC Bank can be heard mocking the soldier’s profession and using abusive language during what appeared to be a dispute over loan disbursement.
In a public statement on X, HDFC Bank responded saying, “This is with reference to an audio clip circulating on social and online media, where a lady is heard speaking disrespectfully to a CRPF personnel. Multiple posts have incorrectly identified her as an employee of HDFC Bank."
"We would like to clarify that this individual is not an employee of HDFC Bank. The conduct heard in the clip is neither acceptable nor does it reflect our values as an organisation," HDFC Bank shared.
On Sept. 17, journalist Naval Kant Sinha shared a post about the viral audio, claiming that an alleged HDFC Bank female employee had misbehaved with a military personnel over a loan-related phone call.
"Listen to the viral audio, I don't know why the fight happened. But the alleged HDFC Bank female employee went to the extreme of misbehaving with a military personnel over a loan," Sinha wrote on X.
"Not only that, she insulted the entire army and the martyrs, hurled abuses. She thoroughly humiliated those who take loans. Those taking loans, be cautious!," he added.