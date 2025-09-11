Harsh Goenka Says Never Thought Of Leaving India — His Five Reasons
Harsh Goenka, chairperson of RPG Enterprises based in Mumbai, shared through his X account why he has never thought of leaving India.
"Not once have I ever thought of leaving my country," the post stated, he then went on to elaborate on the five reasons that have the businessman committed to the country.
Why?
1. I love her with all my heart
2. I want to build not just benefit from her progress
3. I trust its institutions, spirit, people
4. My roots- family, friends, work are all here
5. This is not just land, this is home â¤ï¸
The first and foremost reason is that he loves his motherland "with all his heart".
The second reason is that he wants to build in the country and not just benefit from her progress.
The third reason is that he trusts "its institutions, spirit, people".
Staying close to his friends and family is another reason, "My roots- family, friends, work are all here", Goenka stated in his post.
The final reason for him being so fond of his motherland is that he considers it not just a land, but his home. "This is not just land, this is home", he said.
Lakshmi Mittal and Anil Agarwal are among the Indian-origin billionaires who moved out of India to settle abroad. They currently live in the United Kingdom. Others include Jay Chaudhry and Vivek Ranadivé in the US. As per the Hurun Global Rich List 2025, a minimum of 43 Indian-origin billionaires have settled in foreign countries.
All You Need To Know About Harsh Goenka
Harsh Goenka is the fifth-generation entrepreneur from one of India's legacy business families, according to RPG Enterprises Website.
Harsh took charge as the managing director of Ceat in 1983 at the age of 24 and succeeded his father RP Goenka as the chairperson of RPG Group in 1990.
He is the presently chairperson of the board of directors of KEC International, Ceat, RPG Life Sciences, Raychem RPG, and a director of Bajaj Electricals. He is a member of IMD, Lausanne. He is also a member of FICCI and has been president of the Indian Merchants Chamber.