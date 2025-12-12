Harry Potter Fan? You Can Get Hogwarts Legacy Game For Free Right Now — Here's How

Popular Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy is available for free right now, in a special limited offer on the EPIC Games Store.

This is part of EPIC's weekly free trade deal, where the gaming retailer hands out at least one or two free games every week.

Although most of the free games offered are usually indie games by small developers, EPIC does occasionally give out triple-A titles such as Hogwarts Legacy, which is available this week.

In the past, the EPIC store has given out titles such as Assassin's Creed Syndicate and even Grand Theft Auto V.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently listed on Steam at Rs 3,999, meaning gamers can save a sizable amount by acquiring it for free on the EPIC Games Store.

Launched in 2023, Hogwarts Legacy instantly received rave reviews, being one of the few Harry Potter games available in the market right now.

Developed by Avalanche Software, the game has a Steam rating of 9/10 and a Metacritic score of 84.