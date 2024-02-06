Harda Blast: Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Factory In MP City, See Videos

NDTV ProfitTrendingHarda Blast: Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Factory In MP City, See Videos
06 Feb 2024, 01:49 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Screengrab of Harda fire</p></div>
A massive fire broke out on Tuesday in a firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. The cause of the fire is unknown. According to reports, the factory is situated on Magardha Road and there were around 11 to 15 explosions which could be heard.

Six people have been killed and 60 others have been injured in this blast, as per NDTV.

Several people who were injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment. Fire tenders have reached the spot to rescue people who are feared trapped. The exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed.

Videos of the incident surfaced on social media that showed major fire with explosions taking place at the site and people running to save themselves.

Police and fire brigade teams have rushed to the factory and are trying to douse the flames and rescue the workers inside the factory. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav sought information from senior officials regarding the fire incident in Harda.

More details awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

