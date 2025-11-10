Business NewsTrending'Hard To Digest': Jonty Rhodes On Delhi AQI; Paytm CEO Reacts
ADVERTISEMENT

'Hard To Digest': Jonty Rhodes On Delhi AQI; Paytm CEO Reacts

Grateful to be living in a small fishing village in South Goa, says the South African cricket legend.

10 Nov 2025, 06:11 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>New Delhi: An aerial view of the city shrouded in smog, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)&nbsp;</p></div>
New Delhi: An aerial view of the city shrouded in smog, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) 
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

South African cricket legend Jonty Rhodes has expressed concern over the "low levels" of air quality in New Delhi.

The former cricketer, who was passing through Delhi en route to Ranchi, shared a post on X, highlighting the alarming AQI levels. His tweet prompted a response from Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma. 

On Sunday, Rhodes shared a photograph of an aircraft on X and wrote, "Passing through Delhi en route to Ranchi this evening, and as always, it’s hard to digest the low levels of air quality here. Am grateful to be living in a small fishing village in South Goa ##AQI #whats2Bdone".

The tweet soon went viral on the platform, garnering close to 8 lakh views. 

Quote-tweeting Rhodes, Vijay Shekhar Sharma wrote, "Jonty Rhodes now lives in South Goa!! Aur ab Delhi ki Air Quality ke charche to global hain…. Usska Kya hi kahain. (Discussion around Delhi's air quality is now global. What to say about it.)

Later on, Rhodes even shared a photograph of his children playing football at the beach.

"This is what my “home” sunsets look like - and yes, those are my kids playing football! In Delhi they suggest staying indoors," he wrote.

In the comments section, several users expressed their concern and agreed with Rhodes.

"Every breath here feels like a subscription to PM 2.5," a person wrote.

Another suggested that Rhodes is "lucky" to be staying in Goa.

A person quipped, "Smoking in Bengaluru is less harmful than doing meditation in Delhi".

Delhi Air Quality Worsens

The overall air quality index in the national capital stood at 345 at 4 p.m. on Monday, as per the data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Sunday, Delhi Police detained dozens of people after a protest was held at the India Gate. The demonstrators held banners and raised slogans, seeking immediate action to take control of the toxic air that blankets the city and nearby areas.

As of now, strict conditions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are yet to be placed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the statutory body that controls air pollution in the National Capital Region.

ALSO READ

Delhi AQI At Hazardous 400 Levels Amid Citizen Protests: What We Know So Far
Opinion
Delhi AQI At Hazardous 400 Levels Amid Citizen Protests: What We Know So Far
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT