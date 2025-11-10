'Hard To Digest': Jonty Rhodes On Delhi AQI; Paytm CEO Reacts
Grateful to be living in a small fishing village in South Goa, says the South African cricket legend.
South African cricket legend Jonty Rhodes has expressed concern over the "low levels" of air quality in New Delhi.
The former cricketer, who was passing through Delhi en route to Ranchi, shared a post on X, highlighting the alarming AQI levels. His tweet prompted a response from Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma.
On Sunday, Rhodes shared a photograph of an aircraft on X and wrote, "Passing through Delhi en route to Ranchi this evening, and as always, it’s hard to digest the low levels of air quality here. Am grateful to be living in a small fishing village in South Goa ##AQI #whats2Bdone".
Passing through Delhi en route to Ranchi this evening, and as always, itâs hard to digest the low levels of air quality here. Am grateful to be living in a small fishing village in South Goa ##AQI #whats2Bdone pic.twitter.com/3ctZELJmRN— Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) November 9, 2025
The tweet soon went viral on the platform, garnering close to 8 lakh views.
Quote-tweeting Rhodes, Vijay Shekhar Sharma wrote, "Jonty Rhodes now lives in South Goa!! Aur ab Delhi ki Air Quality ke charche to global hain…. Usska Kya hi kahain. (Discussion around Delhi's air quality is now global. What to say about it.)
Jonty Rhodes now lives in South Goa !!— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) November 10, 2025
Aur ab Delhi ki Air Quality ke charche to global hainâ¦. Usska Kya hi kahain. https://t.co/f9cul6vwTv
Later on, Rhodes even shared a photograph of his children playing football at the beach.
"This is what my “home” sunsets look like - and yes, those are my kids playing football! In Delhi they suggest staying indoors," he wrote.
This is what my âhomeâ sunsets look like - and yes, those are my kids playing football! In Delhi they suggest staying indoors ð³ pic.twitter.com/AyJ0Cn4c2Z— Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) November 9, 2025
In the comments section, several users expressed their concern and agreed with Rhodes.
"Every breath here feels like a subscription to PM 2.5," a person wrote.
Another suggested that Rhodes is "lucky" to be staying in Goa.
Every breath here feels like a subscription to PM 2.5. ð¨— Xplore (@IndiaXplores) November 10, 2025
A person quipped, "Smoking in Bengaluru is less harmful than doing meditation in Delhi".
Smoking in Bangalore is less harmful than Doing meditation in Delhi— Crypto with Ankit (@Cryptowithankit) November 10, 2025
Delhi Air Quality Worsens
The overall air quality index in the national capital stood at 345 at 4 p.m. on Monday, as per the data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
On Sunday, Delhi Police detained dozens of people after a protest was held at the India Gate. The demonstrators held banners and raised slogans, seeking immediate action to take control of the toxic air that blankets the city and nearby areas.
As of now, strict conditions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are yet to be placed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the statutory body that controls air pollution in the National Capital Region.