'Hard To Digest': Jonty Rhodes On Delhi AQI; Paytm CEO Reacts

South African cricket legend Jonty Rhodes has expressed concern over the "low levels" of air quality in New Delhi.

The former cricketer, who was passing through Delhi en route to Ranchi, shared a post on X, highlighting the alarming AQI levels. His tweet prompted a response from Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

On Sunday, Rhodes shared a photograph of an aircraft on X and wrote, "Passing through Delhi en route to Ranchi this evening, and as always, it’s hard to digest the low levels of air quality here. Am grateful to be living in a small fishing village in South Goa ##AQI #whats2Bdone".