Happy Women’s Day 2024: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
The UN has announced this year’s theme as ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’. This theme aims to enhance women’s well-being and achieve gender equality in different walks of life.
March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day across the world. This UN-designated day is to encourage and celebrate women’s achievements in different aspects of life.
This day also recognises the challenges women face at work, home, and in society and the need to bring about a positive change.
On this special day, send inspiring and beautiful wishes to your female friends, family members, and co-workers.
Happy Women’s Day 2024 Wishes And Greetings
A very Happy Women’s Day to the woman who has been an epitome of courage and strength. May you always keep inspiring others around you.
I am fortunate to have you in my life. There is so much to learn from you each day. Wishing a very Happy Women’s Day 2024 to you.
Warm wishes on International Women’s Day to all the awe-inspiring and hardworking pillars of support.
With your one smile, you can win hearts and with your one hug, you can soothe all the pain. Warm wishes on International Women’s Day!
Woman are a very special creation of God. Let us acknowledge all the sacrifices they make for us. Happy International Women’s Day 2024.
A girl who dares to dream big will become a woman of vision tomorrow. Happy International Women’s Day!
Happy Women's Day to all the incredible women! Shine on.... Not just today but everyday!
Woman’s Day is an amazing opportunity to remind ourselves that fighting for our ladies is a very important thing to do. Support every woman around you and respect everything they do, because they deserve it.
International Women’s Day 2024: Quotes
A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman. - Melinda Gates
The question isn't who's going to let me; it's who is going to stop me. - Ayn Rand
No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half of its citizens. - Michelle Obama
I don't want other people to decide who I am. I want to decide that for myself. - Emma Watson
We need women at all levels, including the top, to change the dynamic, reshape the conversation, to make sure women's voices are heard and heeded, not overlooked and ignored. - Sheryl Sandberg
I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own. - Audre Lorde
There is no world without a woman. - Lailah Gifty Akita
Happy Women’s Day 2024 Images
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
Happy Women’s Day 2024: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Be comfortable in your skin. Don’t let anyone tell you how you should look. Happy International Women’s Day 2024!
There is nothing impossible in this world for a woman because she is born with the dedication to make everything possible. Happy Women’s Day.
The amount of love, strength, courage and dedication a woman has, no one can even dream of it. Warm wishes on Women’s Day 2024.
One woman has the power to inspire many hearts with her good work. Wishing a very Happy Women’s Day to all the women out there.
There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish. Cheers to all women on Women's Day 2024!
Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate version of somebody else. Happy Women's Day 2024
Source: Canva
Source: Canva
Source: Canva
Source: Canva