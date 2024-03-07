Happy Women’s Day 2024: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day across the world. This UN-designated day is to encourage and celebrate women’s achievements in different aspects of life.

This day also recognises the challenges women face at work, home, and in society and the need to bring about a positive change.

The UN has announced this year’s theme as ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’. This theme aims to enhance women’s well-being and achieve gender equality in different walks of life.

On this special day, send inspiring and beautiful wishes to your female friends, family members, and co-workers.