Happy Thanksgiving 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Messages And Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Thanksgiving 2025: Thanksgiving is an annual national holiday in the United States, celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. It falls on Nov. 27 this year. Traditionally a harvest festival, it is an occasion for Americans to come together and share festive meals and express gratitude for the blessings of the past year. The holiday is marked by gatherings with family and friends, featuring a variety of dishes with a spirit of thankfulness.

Thanksgiving is an occasion to express heartfelt gratitude for people and experiences that make life better. It gets all the more special with a thoughtful wish, message, or greeting.