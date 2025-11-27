Happy Thanksgiving 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Messages And Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones
Thanksgiving Day 2025: Make this Thanksgiving even more special by sharing these messages and greetings with friends and family.
Happy Thanksgiving 2025: Thanksgiving is an annual national holiday in the United States, celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. It falls on Nov. 27 this year. Traditionally a harvest festival, it is an occasion for Americans to come together and share festive meals and express gratitude for the blessings of the past year. The holiday is marked by gatherings with family and friends, featuring a variety of dishes with a spirit of thankfulness.
Thanksgiving is an occasion to express heartfelt gratitude for people and experiences that make life better. It gets all the more special with a thoughtful wish, message, or greeting.
Happy Thanksgiving 2025 Wishes
Wishing you a Thanksgiving full of love, laughter, and happiness with your family.
I am thankful for many things, but most of all, I'm thankful for you. Happy Thanksgiving 2025!
May your Thanksgiving be full of peace, joy, and good moments with the people you love.
Hope you spend the day enjoying your favourite food with your favourite people.
A very happy Thanksgiving 2025 to you and your family. May the coming year be filled with all the good things in life.
Happy Thanksgiving 2025 Quotes
“Be present in all things and thankful for all things.” – Maya Angelou
“Gratitude is the sign of noble souls.” – Aesop
“I am grateful for what I am and have. My thanksgiving is perpetual.” – Henry David Thoreau
“When you practice gratefulness, there is a sense of respect toward others.” – Dalai Lama
“Thanksgiving is not just a day. It’s a way we can live our lives every day.” – Katrina Mayer
Happy Thanksgiving 2025 Messages
From our family to yours, wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving full of love and joy!
Thinking of you this Thanksgiving and hoping you know how much you mean to me.
May your day be filled with good food, laughter, and happy memories. Happy Thanksgiving 2025!
I wish I could join your Thanksgiving celebrations this year! Sending all my love and warmest wishes.
Wishing you health, happiness and many blessings today and always. Happy Thanksgiving 2025!
Happy Thanksgiving 2025: Greetings
Wishing you a Thanksgiving that's full of laughter and great food with the ones you love most.
Here's hoping your wishbone snaps in your favour this holiday!
Thanksgiving is better with friends like you – good food, good laughs and great memories.
May your table be filled with your favourite dishes and your favourite people. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving 2025!
Friends like you make every holiday brighter. Thanks for being such a great part of my life.