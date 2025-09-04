Happy Teachers' Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Images And Messages To Share With Your Teachers

Every year, Teachers’ Day is celebrated across India on Sept. 5 to honour the contribution of teachers to society. The day is an occasion to recognise the role of teachers, educationists, scholars and mentors in nation-building. The special occasion also marks the birth anniversary of renowned scholar, philosopher and former President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Teachers’ Day is not just an occasion to remember the contributions of educators and teachers in shaping the future of their students, but it is also an opportunity for students to express their gratitude, admiration and respect for their teachers.

Here are some heartfelt wishes, thoughtful messages and beautiful images that you can share with your beloved teachers.