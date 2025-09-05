Happy Teachers' Day 2025: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status

Happy Teachers' Day 2025: India will celebrate Teachers' Day on Friday, September 5, to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a renowned philosopher, statesman and former President of India.

This special day is dedicated to honouring the nation's teachers, who play a vital role in shaping the minds of future generations. Students and schools across the country will pay tribute to their mentors, expressing gratitude for their guidance, support, and dedication to education.

Here's a collection of Happy Teachers' Day 2025 wishes, messages and social media statuses to help you convey your appreciation and make this day even more special for the educators who shape our future.