Happy 'Sober' New Year? Swiggy Sees Demand For THIS Drink On New Year's Eve

Swiggy’s live-tweeting of New Year’s Eve (NYE) 2025 trends revealed a shift toward comfort food, and health-conscious choices

01 Jan 2026, 11:59 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Swiggy’s live updates on New Year’s Eve 2025 trends showed a tilt towards comfort food and health-focused choices. (Photo source: Envato)
As the clock struck midnight and India rang in 2026, data from Swiggy suggested customers opted for a quieter start to the New Year.

While biryani and burgers topped the charts, Swiggy’s live updates on New Year’s Eve 2025 trends showed a tilt towards comfort food and health-focused choices. The delivery platform shared the data with humour.

Here are some of the food orders placed.

The 'Sober' and Simple Celebration

One unexpected trend was a rise in comfort orders. While many welcomed the New Year with champagne, 29,618 users chose a cup of chai. Swiggy said these users appeared to have woken up only to wish everyone a happy New Year before returning to sleep.

“Abhi dekha 29,618 chai order huye hai, bas happy new year wish karne uthe hai ye log,” Swiggy Food wrote.

About 9,410 users ordered khichdi, a common Indian comfort meal. Swiggy joked they would be asleep by 10 p.m. Another 4,244 users ordered upma, a traditional breakfast dish.

Swiggy Food posted, “Aaj ke din bhi 9,410 log khichdi order kar rahe hai. yeh log aaj 10 baje tak so bhi jayenge.”

Health vs. Halwa

New Year’s resolutions and festive eating both showed up in the data. In Bengaluru, 1,927 users ordered salads. Swiggy joked about the trend and said it was now looking at preferences in Delhi.

In the balance between health and sweets, desserts led. The platform recorded 46,627 orders of gulab jamun and 7,573 servings of gajar ka halwa.

The Undisputed King

Biryani retained its top spot for the 10th year in a row. By 7:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Swiggy logged 2,18,993 biryani orders.

The platform’s official handle aptly noted, "King fr," as the numbers continued to rise as the night progressed.

Swiggy handled the volume despite nationwide gig worker protests. Delivery partners in orange uniforms continued deliveries through the night across cities.

From biryani to khichdi, Swiggy’s 2025 data showed a wide range of New Year food choices across India.

