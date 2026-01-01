Happy 'Sober' New Year? Swiggy Sees Demand For THIS Drink On New Year's Eve
Swiggy’s live-tweeting of New Year’s Eve (NYE) 2025 trends revealed a shift toward comfort food, and health-conscious choices
As the clock struck midnight and India rang in 2026, data from Swiggy suggested customers opted for a quieter start to the New Year.
While biryani and burgers topped the charts, Swiggy’s live updates on New Year’s Eve 2025 trends showed a tilt towards comfort food and health-focused choices. The delivery platform shared the data with humour.
Here are some of the food orders placed.
The 'Sober' and Simple Celebration
One unexpected trend was a rise in comfort orders. While many welcomed the New Year with champagne, 29,618 users chose a cup of chai. Swiggy said these users appeared to have woken up only to wish everyone a happy New Year before returning to sleep.
“Abhi dekha 29,618 chai order huye hai, bas happy new year wish karne uthe hai ye log,” Swiggy Food wrote.
abhi dekha 29,618 chai order huye hai, bas happy new year wish karne uthe hai ye log.— Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) December 31, 2025
About 9,410 users ordered khichdi, a common Indian comfort meal. Swiggy joked they would be asleep by 10 p.m. Another 4,244 users ordered upma, a traditional breakfast dish.
Swiggy Food posted, “Aaj ke din bhi 9,410 log khichdi order kar rahe hai. yeh log aaj 10 baje tak so bhi jayenge.”
aaj ke din bhi 9,410 log khichdi order kar rahe hai. yeh log aaj 10 baje tak so bhi jayenge— Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) December 31, 2025
Health vs. Halwa
New Year’s resolutions and festive eating both showed up in the data. In Bengaluru, 1,927 users ordered salads. Swiggy joked about the trend and said it was now looking at preferences in Delhi.
In the balance between health and sweets, desserts led. The platform recorded 46,627 orders of gulab jamun and 7,573 servings of gajar ka halwa.
bengaluru mein 1,927 logon ne salad order kiya hai, isiliye mujhe dilli ka data dekhne ka mann karta hai. kaise se log hai rehte hai yaar idhar, new year pe salad??!!— Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) December 31, 2025
gajar koi nahi khata, halwa sab kha lete hai. abhi tak 7573 gajar ke halwe order ho chuke hai. https://t.co/Gnnb2CTEas— Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) December 31, 2025
The Undisputed King
Biryani retained its top spot for the 10th year in a row. By 7:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Swiggy logged 2,18,993 biryani orders.
The platform’s official handle aptly noted, "King fr," as the numbers continued to rise as the night progressed.
abhi 7:30 bhi nahi baje hai aur 2,18,993 biryanis order ho chuki hai. king fr ð— Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) December 31, 2025
Swiggy handled the volume despite nationwide gig worker protests. Delivery partners in orange uniforms continued deliveries through the night across cities.
From biryani to khichdi, Swiggy’s 2025 data showed a wide range of New Year food choices across India.