Happy Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Valentine's Week 2024: Rose Day is the first day when couples gift roses to each other to express their feelings.

07 Feb 2024, 05:00 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image source: Representative/Freepik</p></div>
Image source: Representative/Freepik

Rose Day is the first day of Valentine's Week and this year it will be celebrated on Thursday, February 7.

It is a day when couples express their feelings to each other through different coloured roses. While most opt for a single traditional romantic red rose, while others prefer a rose bouquet along with small surprises.

Selecting the best rose for this day that resembles your partner is not an easy step. While each rose holds a different message, you do not want to misguide your partner.

Here's a quick guide to what each rose colour represents:

Different Types For Roses And Their Meaning

  • White Rose: New love and innocence

  • Yellow Rose: Friendship

  • Orange Rose: Fascination

  • Black Rose: Mourning and chic style

  • Lavender Rose: Unique love

  • Purple Rose: Passion and infatuation

  • Red Rose: Love and admiration

Alongside roses, here are a few wishes, quotes, and status messages to send to your loved one on this day.

Happy Rose Day 2024: Wishes And Greetings

  • Happy Rose Day! May your life bloom with happiness and success, like a rose.

  • No matter what the season is, thanks for blooming in my garden and making my life even more beautiful than before. Happy rose day!

  • May the sweet fragrances of roses fill our love with magical moments and precious memories. Happy rose day to my rose that keeps my heart blooming!

  • There are so many options when choosing a rose, but for me, you’re my constant. Happy Rose Day 2024!

  • To me, your love is the sweet fragrance of a rose that reminds me always of you. Happy Rose Day.

  • You made my heart as soft as rose petals with your love. Wishing you a lovely rose day.

  • To the person I admire most, Happy Rose Day. May you bloom like a beautiful rose and spread your fragrance in the entire world.

  • I can be around the whole world but still, look for only you. Thanks for being mine. Happy Rose Day.

  • Your beauty is incomparable to the beauty of million roses in every way. Happy Rose Day, my love.

  • A rose for the most beautiful rose of my life. Happy Rose Day, my love.

Happy Rose Day 2024: Quotes

  • There may be many flowers in a man's life, but there is only one rose.

  • Just like a rose speaks of love silently, true feelings are also expressed in silence.

  • A rose does not preach, it shows with its bloom. So does love with its actions.

  • Every rose has its thorn, yet it remains beautiful. That's the beauty of love.

  • True friendship is like a rose: we don't realize its beauty until it fades.

Happy Rose Day 2024: Images

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Freepik</p></div>

Source: Freepik

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Freepik</p></div>

Source: Freepik

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Freepik</p></div>

Source: Freepik

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Freepik</p></div>

Source: Freepik

Happy Rose Day 2024: Facebook And WhatsApp Status

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Canva</p></div>

Source: Canva

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Canva</p></div>

Source: Canva

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Canva</p></div>

Source: Canva

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Canva</p></div>

Source: Canva

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Canva</p></div>

Source: Canva

  • Whenever I look at a rose bud, I always see you because you are as beautiful, as innocent and loving as a rose. Happy Rose Day to you.

  • No words in this world are enough to express my love for you. Therefore, I am sending these roses to tell you what you mean to me. Happy Rose Day.

  • Everyone loves the rose, but not the leaf; you are the one who sees good in me every time. A rose as in thanks for you, Happy Rose Day!

