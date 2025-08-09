Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images To Share With Your Brother Or Sister

Happy Raksha Bandhan Wishes: Raksha Bandhan, the special day to celebrate the love and affection between brothers and sisters, will be celebrated across India on Aug. 9.

On this auspicious day, sisters tie a rakhi, a sacred thread, on their brothers’ wrists. On the other hand, brothers pledge to protect and cherish their sisters. The Raksha Bandhan celebrations are marked by the exchange of gifts, sweets and traditional cuisines as well as family gatherings.

As per the Hindu calendar, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the Purnima Tithi, or full moon day, in the month of Shravan.

Here's a collection of heartfelt wishes, touching greetings, vibrant images and Facebook and WhatsApp statuses to make this day even more special.