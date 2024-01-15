Happy Pongal 2024: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Images, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Pongal is also the name of the dish made and eaten during this festival. It is a mixture of boiled sweet rice.
The harvest festival of Pongal will be celebrated from January 15 to January 18 this year. It is a celebration to thank the Sun, Mother Nature and the various farm animals that help to contribute to a bountiful harvest.
The first day marks the beginning of Thai, an auspicious month for Tamilians. Along with the festival name, Pongal is the name of a Tamil dish made from boiled sweet rice.
The first day of Pongal is called Bhogi Pongal. On this day, all unwanted belongings in the house are discarded and houses are cleaned and decorated. Surya Pongal, the second day is the main day when the Sun god is worshipped and honoured.
Mattu Pongal is the third day when the cattle or mattu is worshipped. Kaanum Pongal is the last day of Pongal when families come together for a traditional meal.
It is time to celebrate this auspicious day with your loved ones and you can make their day special with a personalised wishes, greetings and statuses.
Happy Pongal 2024: Wishes And Greetings
Let us celebrate the festival of Pongal and embrace the harvest season with happiness and open arms. Have a Happy Pongal and fun-filled celebration.
On the occasion of harvest festival of Pongal, let us all join our hands to pray for happiness and glory in our lives. Happy Prosperous Pongal Valthukkal to you and your family.
Let us thank Sun and all the plants for showering their blessings on us. Let us thank all the creatures for making our lives better. Sendin Pongal wishes to you and your family.
Thank God Sun for his blessings on the occasion of Pongal. Worship his virtue by offering him prayers on the festival of harvest. Happy Prosperous Pongal to you and your family.
Begin the year of with smiles on our faces and hope in our hearts. Begin this year with positivity and zeal. Warm wishes to you and your family on the festival of Pongal.
As you happily celebrate the festive of Pongal, I send you warm wishes on this auspicious occasion. Wishing you Happy Pongal 2024 and a prosperous year ahead.
The festival of luck and prosperity is here to give us a surprise. We are all soon to have a life filled with happiness and peace. Warm wishes on Pongal to my cutest friend.
May all your wishes are fulfilled as Sun heads northwards. May your hard work and dedication bring glory and happiness in your life. Warm Happy Pongal wishes to you and your family.
May the auspicious day of Pongal become a day of celebrations, excitement and happiness for you. May you are showered with love of your dear ones. Happy Pongal 2024
It is time to start this year with happiness and hope. As God Sun shines and showers his blessings on us, let us thank him for everything. Happy Pongal to you.
Happy Pongal 2024: Quotes
On the occasion of this harvest festival, I wish that all your worries and stress come to an end and that you embrace happiness and smiles. Warm wishes on Mattu Pongal to you.
Let us celebrate the occasion of Mattu Pongal by coming together and decorating our homes. Warm greetings on Pongal to you.
The festive occasion of Pongal reminds us that we are so fortunate to be blessed with success and happiness in our lives. Happy Pongal to everyone.
Let us celebrate the festival of Pongal with great enthusiasm and welcome goodness and happiness into our lives. Wishing a very Happy Pongal to you.
May everything good come into your life in great abundance. On this bounteous occasion, I wish you the best of celebrations and happiness. Happy Pongal to you.
Happy Pongal 2024: Images
Happy Pongal 2024: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Today is a special day to thank to God for giving us life and to plants and trees for providing us with nourishment. Let us pray for everyone who has given us a joyful and wonderful life. Best wishes for the harvest festival to you. To you, a happy Pongal.
On this occasion of Pongal, may God bless you abundantly with prosperity and good fortune in all that you do. Wellbeing and contentment. Your growth and success will be aided by hard effort and dedication. I'd love to wish you a very Happy Pongal. May God continue to bless you!
May you dress up nicely, decorate your home, and make delicious meals to commemorate the Pongal holiday. I wish you a happy Pongal.
On this occasion of Pongal, may you and your loved ones always be blessed with luck and positivity. Happy Harvest Festival to you, with best wishes.
Let's enthusiastically celebrate the Pongal holiday and usher in kindness and joy in our lives. I'd love to wish you a very Happy Pongal.
May the sweetness of Pongal celebrations be there to fill your life with joy that never fades. I'd love to wish you a very Happy Pongal.