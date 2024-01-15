Happy Pongal 2024: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Images, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

The harvest festival of Pongal will be celebrated from January 15 to January 18 this year. It is a celebration to thank the Sun, Mother Nature and the various farm animals that help to contribute to a bountiful harvest.

The first day marks the beginning of Thai, an auspicious month for Tamilians. Along with the festival name, Pongal is the name of a Tamil dish made from boiled sweet rice.

The first day of Pongal is called Bhogi Pongal. On this day, all unwanted belongings in the house are discarded and houses are cleaned and decorated. Surya Pongal, the second day is the main day when the Sun god is worshipped and honoured.

Mattu Pongal is the third day when the cattle or mattu is worshipped. Kaanum Pongal is the last day of Pongal when families come together for a traditional meal.

It is time to celebrate this auspicious day with your loved ones and you can make their day special with a personalised wishes, greetings and statuses.