Happy Parsi New Year 2025: Wishes, Messages, Greetings And Status To Share With Your Loved Ones

Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz, is celebrated by Parsis across the country with great enthusiasm and joy. This year, Parsi New Year celebrations coincide with Independence Day on Aug. 15.

On this day, Parsis decorate their homes with rose and jasmine garlands and make rangoli designs at the entrance of their homes.

New clothes are specially bought for the festive occasion and gifts and sweets are exchanged with friends and family.

If you have Parsi friends, colleagues, or neighbours, share warm greetings and messages to extend your wishes on this special day. Here are a few to help you get going: