Happy Onam 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
It is believed that King Mahabali visits his people during Onam. During this festive period, people in Kerala welcome their beloved demon king with grand celebrations.
Onam 2025 will be celebrated from Aug. 26 to Sept. 6. The biggest festival in Kerala, Onam, marks the return of the beloved demon King Mahabali, whose rule was known for peace, prosperity and equality.
Celebrated with much joy and devotion, people believe that King Mahabali visits his people during Onam. The festival is their way of welcoming him. It is a time of happiness, family gatherings and cultural pride in Kerala.
To mark the festival, families decorate their homes with 'pookalam', which is a colourful floral design at the doorstep. The grand 'Onasadya' is a vegetarian feast served on banana leaves, with over 20 traditional dishes. In the backwaters of Alappuzha, the famous 'Vallam Kali' or snake boat races take place.
From dance and music to food and games, the 10 days of Onam festival are celebrated with much pomp and show across Kerala.
To celebrate this festival with your friends and family, you can send them these lovely wishes and messages:
Happy Onam 2025 Wishes
May this Onam fill your heart with peace, your home with laughter, and your life with the quiet joy of togetherness.
Wishing you a festive season rich with flavours, full of colour, and overflowing with moments that turn into beautiful memories.
As 'pookalams' bloom and 'payasam' simmers, may your days be touched with love, and your year with abundance.
Let this Onam be a gentle reminder of everything that matters: family, tradition and being together.
Wishing you an Onam that brings fresh hope, kind beginnings and a little more brightness to every corner of your life.
May the spirit of Onam bring with it the warmth of familiar voices, the joy of shared meals, and the strength of old bonds.
May this season wrap you in harmony and gratitude, and may each ritual remind you of your roots and your blessings.
From early morning 'pookalams' to the last bite of dessert, may every moment of your Onam be joyful.
Happy Onam 2025 Messages
Onam is a special time when homes come alive with laughter, kitchens are filled with familiar aromas and hearts feel full. Wishing you a celebration that brings back old memories and makes space for new ones.
As King Mahabali returns to bless the land, may your days be filled with the kind of happiness that doesn’t fade.
Onam gathers people, traditions and stories into one beautiful celebration. May this year’s festival be a gentle reminder of all the good that still surrounds you.
Onam is a celebration of life at its most joyful and generous. May your days ahead reflect the same richness and warmth.
Onam 2025 Greetings For Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Wishing you and your family a beautiful Onam filled with peace, great food, and moments that turn into memories. Happy Onam 2025!
May this Onam bring light into your home, joy into your heart, and blessings that last through the year. Warm Onam wishes to you!
Hope your Onam is as vibrant as the 'pookalam' and as sweet as the 'payasam'. Sending lots of love and festive cheer your way!
Onam isn't just a festival, it's a feeling of home, hope, and happiness. Wishing you all three in abundance this year. Happy Onam!