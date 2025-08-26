Happy Onam 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Onam 2025 will be celebrated from Aug. 26 to Sept. 6. The biggest festival in Kerala, Onam, marks the return of the beloved demon King Mahabali, whose rule was known for peace, prosperity and equality.

Celebrated with much joy and devotion, people believe that King Mahabali visits his people during Onam. The festival is their way of welcoming him. It is a time of happiness, family gatherings and cultural pride in Kerala.

To mark the festival, families decorate their homes with 'pookalam', which is a colourful floral design at the doorstep. The grand 'Onasadya' is a vegetarian feast served on banana leaves, with over 20 traditional dishes. In the backwaters of Alappuzha, the famous 'Vallam Kali' or snake boat races take place.

From dance and music to food and games, the 10 days of Onam festival are celebrated with much pomp and show across Kerala.

To celebrate this festival with your friends and family, you can send them these lovely wishes and messages: