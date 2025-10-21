Happy New Year 2025: Saal Mubarak Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Quotes And More
Happy Gujarati New Year 2025: The festive greeting "Saal Mubarak," which translates to "Happy New Year," represents happiness, gratitude and new beginnings.
Bestu Varas and Nutan Varshabhinandan Wishes: Gujarati New Year, also known as Varsha Pratipada or Bestu Varas, will be celebrated on Oct. 22. The day marks the start of Vikram Samvat 2082, according to the Gujarati calendar.
The Gujarati New Year is considered an auspicious occasion for new beginnings. Generally, it falls a day after Diwali. Gujarati New Year often coincides with Govardhan Puja.
As per the Hindu calendar, Gujarati New Year is celebrated on Pratipada Tithi in the month of Kartik.
On this auspicious day, Gujarati families go to temples, perform pujas, exchange greetings and seek blessings for a prosperous year ahead. The festive greeting "Saal Mubarak," which translates to "Happy New Year", expresses happiness, gratitude and new beginnings. The ritual of 'Chopda Pujan', which refers to the opening of new account books, is an important part of Gujarati New Year celebrations.
Happy Gujarati New Year 2025 Wishes And Greetings
Saal Mubarak! May you be blessed with joy, prosperity, and peace in Vikram Samvat 2082.
Wishing you a prosperous Gujarati New Year! May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with her presence, joy, and light throughout your home.
Happy Bestu Varas! May this New Year be filled with delight, new opportunities, and renewed hope.
Let your days be as bright as the diyas and your heart as sweet as the ladoos on the occasion of Vikram Samvat 2082. Happy Saal Mubarak!
Happy Gujarati New Year to you and your family! May this year bring new beginnings, unforgettable experiences, and lasting success.
Gujarati New Year 2025 Messages
Wish you and your family happiness, prosperity, and good health during the upcoming Gujarati New Year 2025. Saal Mubarak!
Let love and hope through your door this New Year. I wish you a happy Gujarati New Year!
On this auspicious Varsha Pratipada day, may Lord Ganesha bless you with intelligence, wealth, and long-lasting joy. Happy Gujarati New Year 2025!
New Year, new beginnings, and no limits to blessings — let your home shimmer with riches and your heart be brimming with joy. Saal Mubarak!
May you be blessed with happiness, peaceful moments and dreams that come true in the coming year. Happy Gujarati New Year 2025!
Gujarati New Year 2025 Quotes
"May the New Year's brilliance illuminate your life with joy, peace, and fresh starts."
"Walk into Vikram Samvat 2082 with dignity and optimism, and let the sounds of laughter and joy fill your home."
"Let this Bestu Varas breathe the fragrance of love and unity into your life—new year, new dreams, new success."
"May the Gujarati New Year be a journey of joy, peace, and plenty. Release the old sorrows and embrace new hopes."
"This Nutan Varsh may you receive heavenly blessings, strengthen family ties, and welcome the success of new ventures."
Gujarati New Year 2025 Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Nutan Varshabhinandan! Wishing you a New Year full of happiness, a home prosperous in love and days of peace.
Happy Gujarati New Year 2025! Let Vikram Samvat 2082 be the source of your success, unlimited delight, and new beginnings. #NutanVarshabhinandan #BestuVaras
As the new Samvat begins, may Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi bless you with riches and insight. Happy Bestu Varas!
Nava Varsh, Navo Utsah! This year, let's start it off with optimism, good health and a wealth of blessings. Happy Gujarati New Year!
Bestu Varas ni Subhechchhao! May Vikram Samvat 2082 be as sweet as laddoos and as bright as diyas.