Happy New Year 2025: Saal Mubarak Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Quotes And More

Bestu Varas and Nutan Varshabhinandan Wishes: Gujarati New Year, also known as Varsha Pratipada or Bestu Varas, will be celebrated on Oct. 22. The day marks the start of Vikram Samvat 2082, according to the Gujarati calendar.

The Gujarati New Year is considered an auspicious occasion for new beginnings. Generally, it falls a day after Diwali. Gujarati New Year often coincides with Govardhan Puja.

As per the Hindu calendar, Gujarati New Year is celebrated on Pratipada Tithi in the month of Kartik.

On this auspicious day, Gujarati families go to temples, perform pujas, exchange greetings and seek blessings for a prosperous year ahead. The festive greeting "Saal Mubarak," which translates to "Happy New Year", expresses happiness, gratitude and new beginnings. The ritual of 'Chopda Pujan', which refers to the opening of new account books, is an important part of Gujarati New Year celebrations.