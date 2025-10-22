Happy New Year 2025: Bestu Varas Wishes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Bestu Varas, also known as the Gujarati New Year, is usually celebrated a day after Diwali in the month of Kartik. This year, Gujaratis around the world will celebrate this day with joy on Wednesday, October 22.

It holds special importance for businessmen and traders who start new account books called 'chopda' or 'bahi-khata'. On this day, prayers are offered to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, to seek prosperity in the coming year.