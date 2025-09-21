Happy Navratri 2025: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp And Facebook Status

Happy Navratri 2025 Wishes: Navratri, the nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to different forms of Goddess Durga, is almost here. One of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, Navratri symbolises the divine power of the nine forms of Goddess Durga, known as Navadurga.

Each day of Navratri is associated with a specific incarnation of Goddess Durga. This year, the nine-day festival begins on Sept. 22. The Navratri festivities will conclude with Vijayadashami or Dussehra on Oct. 2.

The nine-day festival is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. It’s also an occasion for spiritual awakening. The festival also brings people together through dance, fasting, singing and spiritual congregations. From West Bengal's vibrant puja pandals to Gujarat's energetic garba dance, Navratri is an occasion to witness India’s diverse culture and regional traditions.

As India gears up for Navratri, the celebrations can’t be complete without warm messages, festive photos, motivational quotes, and WhatsApp as well as Facebook status updates.

Here are a few wishes, images, quotes, greetings and WhatsApp status messages that you can share with your loved ones this Navratri: