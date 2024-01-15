Happy Makar Sankranti 2024: Wishes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Makar Sankranti is a festival that celebrates harvest and the end of winter. This year, the festival will be celebrated on January 15. People all over India celebrate it with various regional festivals.

On Makar Sankranti, people honour the Sun and seek blessings for a good harvest. On this day, many people take a bath in the holy rivers of Ganga, Yamuna, and Godavari.

We have put together a list of Makar Sankranti wishes, quotes, Facebook messages and Whatsapp status that you can share with family and friends.