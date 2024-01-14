Happy Makar Sankranti 2024: Images, Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Spread happiness on this day with personalised messages, quotes, images, Facebook and WhatsApp statuses on Makar Sankranti.
This year Makar Sankranti, which marks the beginning of a new season, falls on Monday, January 15. Each state has its own unique style of celebrating this festival and each state has a different name for it too. But binding all the festivities are rituals, feasting, community ties and happy vibes.
This day is considered auspicious for charity and people donate food, clothes, and other essentials.
In Tamil Nadu, it is celebrated as Pongal, in Punjab people celebrate Lohri, in Gujarat it is Uttarayan, in Assam, it is Magh Bihu, and Maharashtra calls it Makar Sankranti.
People in Maharashtra and Gujarat fly kites on this day, eat til ladoos, and other snacks.
Happy Makar Sankranti 2024: Wishes And Greetings
On this auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, may your life be filled with positivity and happiness. Happy Makar Sankranti 2024!
May the joyous festival of harvest bring joy and good health to you and your loved ones? Happy Makar Sankranti 2024!
May the celebration of Makar Sankranti fill your heart and home with warmth and joy. Happy Makar Sankranti!
Let's come together to celebrate this day of abundance and gratitude. Wishing you a glorious Makar Sankranti!
Wishing you a day filled with grand celebrations, happiness, and lots of cheer. Have a spectacular Makar Sankranti!
May rays of joy and happiness shine upon you and brighten your world on Makar Sankranti and always.
On this vibrant festival, I wish you and your family are blessed with peace and happiness. Happy Makar Sankranti!
As the sun begins its northward journey, may it bring you wisdom and joy, and light up your life for the entire new year! Happy Makar Sankranti!
May the rising sun of Makar Sankranti bring you peace, prosperity, and happiness. Wishing you and your family a blessed Makar Sankranti!
As the sun shines brightly today, may your fortune shine like it too. Have a wonderful Makar Sankranti.
Happy Makar Sankranti 2024: Quotes
Just as the sun shines bright, may your Makar Sankranti be filled with light and warmth.
Here's embracing longer days and the promise of a brighter tomorrow. Happy Makar Sankranti.
With rays of joy and hope, may the sun of Makar Sankranti bless us all.
Like a crop ready to harvest, may your life be filled with fruitfulness and joy. Happy Makar Sankranti 2024!
Sankranti signifies new beginnings. Wishing you a start filled with joy and prosperity.
As the kites fill the sky, may your dreams soar high. Wishing you a joyous Makar Sankranti.
Like the sun following its eternal path, may you always move forward and upward in life.
Happy Makar Sankranti 2024: Images
Makar Sankranti 2024: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
May the Sun God always bless you with good health and happiness in life. Wishing you a very Happy Makar Sankranti 2024!
May you enjoy the colourful sky and soak up the sun as you feast on 'rewari' and 'gajjak'. Wishing you a blessed Makar Sankranti.
Let us thank the Sun God for the love and blessings he has showered us with to make it a perfect Makar Sankranti. Wishing you a very Happy Makar Sankranti.
As Sun transits from winter into spring, I also wish that you are blessed with lots of new opportunities in life. Happy Makar Sankranti.
Lots of kite flying and lots of feasting is what I wish for everyone on the festive occasion of Makar Sankranti. Wishing everyone Happy Makar Sankranti.
May this festival infuse you with positive energy and lots of happiness. Wishing you a very blessed and Happy Makar Sankranti.
May the bright sunshine and colourful kites of Makar Sankranti leave you with lots of beautiful memories to cherish. Happy Makar Sankranti to all.
On this festive occasion, may God grant your wishes for good health and wealth.