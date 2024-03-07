Happy Maha Shivratri 2024: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Images, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Maha Shivratri on Friday, March 8, marks the union of lord Shiva and goddess Parvati. Devotees of lord Shiva celebrate this day with great fervour on Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Phalgun month.

Mahadev, Shankara, Trilochana, Neelkantha, Shambhu, Mahesha, and Rudra are popular names of lord Shiva in India.