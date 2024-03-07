Happy Maha Shivratri 2024: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Images, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati on this night. In celebration of their divine union, the day is celebrated as 'The Night of Lord Shiva.'
Maha Shivratri on Friday, March 8, marks the union of lord Shiva and goddess Parvati. Devotees of lord Shiva celebrate this day with great fervour on Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Phalgun month.
Mahadev, Shankara, Trilochana, Neelkantha, Shambhu, Mahesha, and Rudra are popular names of lord Shiva in India.
From worshipping his idol and observing a fast, to spending time in reflection and meditation, devotees offer obeisance and seek Shiva's blessings in various ways. This auspicious day can also become an occasion to share warm and spiritual greetings with your loved ones.
Happy Maha Shivratri 2024: Wishes And Greetings
Wishing a very Happy Maha Shivratri 2024 to my dear friends. I wish that Lord Shiva is always there to enlighten us with knowledge and strength.
Let us take inspiration from Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. Let us be as strong as him, as focused as him. Best wishes on Maha Shivratri to you.
May Lord Shiva empower you with all the strength and patience to face the challenges of life. Wishing a very Happy Maha Shivratri to you.
May Lord Shiva always be there to guide you in times of need and bless you with his love…. Wishing a very happy Mahashivratri to you.
The occasion of Maha Shivratri reminds us we are fortunate to devote ourselves in the devotion of Lord Shiva. Happy Maha Shivratri.
On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, may lord Shiva bless you with everything that you want from life.
This Maha Shivratri, bow down before lord Shiva and take his blessings.
On Maha Shivratri, let us spread the message of love and care all around.
May the divine energies of lord Shiva always bring positivity in your life. Happy Maha Shivratri.
May lord Shiva guide you all your life! Sending you my best Maha Shivratri wishes.
Happy Maha Shivratri 2024: Quotes
We saw his anger, we saw his fury, we saw his restlessness and Maha Shivratri calmed him down.
Where there is Lord Shiva, there is peace and happiness, there is harmony and success.
Nothing in this world is left out of Shiva’s life. He is so complex and so complete.
Mahadev teaches you to do deeds that are good for people.
Om Namah Shivay! May the blessings of Lord Shiva remain with you throughout your life. Happy Maha Shivratri!
Happy Maha Shivratri 2024: Images
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
Happy Maha Shivratri 2024: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
May the divine grace of Lord Shiva guide you towards the path of enlightenment and fill your life with eternal peace. Happy Maha Shivratri!
May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your life. Happy Maha Shivratri!
On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, let us immerse ourselves in devotion and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Om Namah Shivaya!
On this Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva bless you with good health, happiness, and a fulfilling life. Jai Bholenath!
May the divine energy of Lord Shiva destroy all negativity from your life and fill it with positivity and happiness. Happy Mahashivratri!
Let us embrace the divine essence of Lord Shiva and celebrate Mahashivratri with joy, love, and devotion. Om Namah Shivaya!
Source: Canva
Source: Canva
Source: Canva