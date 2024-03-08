Happy Maha Shivratri 2024 Wishes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

The auspicious Hindu festival of Maha Shivaratri will be celebrated on March 8, to honour Lord Shiva.

Devotees often observe a day-long fast and visit Shiva temples to offer prayers, perform rituals, and chant mantras.

The festival holds great significance in Hinduism and is believed to mark the day when Lord Shiva performed the cosmic dance of creation, preservation, and destruction.

It is also believed to be the night when Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati. Share heartfelt messages and wishes with your loved ones to celebrate this auspicious day.