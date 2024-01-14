Happy Lohri 2024: Wishes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Lohri is a popular festival celebrated across North India to mark the end of winter and express gratitude for a successful harvest. It is particularly significant in Punjab, where wheat is sown in October and readied for harvest in March-April. Lohri marks the promising stage of the crops in January.

Festivities are held around large bonfires, symbolising the end of winter. In Punjab, the popular Bhangra and Gidda dances are performed.

The name 'Lohri' is said to derive from from 'til' (sesame) and 'rorhi' (jaggery), traditional treats for the occasion.