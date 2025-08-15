Happy Janmashtami 2025: Wishes, Messages, Quotes And Images To Share On Krishna Janmashtami
Krishna Janmashtami 2025 will be observed on August 16, which coincides with Bhadrapada's eighth day of Krishna Paksha.
Excitement is already in the air as we prepare to celebrate the beautiful festival of Janmashtami. The day marks the birth of Lord Krishna. This year, Krishna Janmashtami 2025 will be observed on August 16. From performing the shingar of Kanha ji to offering bhog, the day is all about celebrating Lord Krishna.
Here’s a collection of heartfelt Krishna Janmashtami 2025 wishes, messages, quotes, and image ideas that will help you spread the joy of Krishna Janmashtami to your loved ones.
Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Wishes
May the blessings of Lord Krishna bring you success, love, and tranquillity in your life. Happy Janmashtami 2025!
Let's celebrate Lord Krishna's birth with joy and devotion on this sacred day. Happy Janmashtami 2025!
May Lord Krishna's blessings bring peace to your heart, prosperity to your home, and joy to your soul. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!
May the lovely melody of love and joy played by Lord Krishna's exquisite flute fill your life. Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2025!
May all of your dreams come true on this auspicious Janmashtami day. Wishing you and your family a joyous Krishna Janmashtami!
May Lord Krishna steal all your tensions and worries on this Janmashtmi and give you all the love, peace and happiness. Happy Janmashtmi 2025!
Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, who enchants everyone with his playful mischiefs. Have a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami.
Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Messages
On this holy day of Janmashtami, let us pursue the road of dharma and immerse ourselves in the glorious "leelas" of Lord Krishna.
May Krishna lead you to triumph over every challenge in life, just as He conquered the darkness of the world.
Let's embrace bravery, truth, and dedication while keeping in mind Krishna's lessons from the Bhagavad Gita.
On this Janmashtami, may Krishna's flute music fill your home and His blessings fill your heart.
Celebrate the birth of the divine infant who brought devotion and love to the world. Jai Krishna!
As long as we have Kanha in our hearts, we have nothing to fear. Happy Janmashtami to all!
Celebrate the birth of the Almighty! Spread the bliss of Janmashtami! Wishing you and your family a happy and blessed Janmashtami.
Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Quotes
"Whatever you do, or eat, or give, or offer, or mortify, do it as an offering to Me." - Bhagavad Gita
"Whenever dharma declines and adharma rises, I manifest Myself to protect the good and destroy evil." - Bhagavad Gita
“You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of work. You should never engage in action for the sake of reward, nor should you long for inaction.” - Bhagavad Gita
"The soul is neither born, nor does it die. It is eternal and beyond destruction." – Bhagavad Gita
"Do everything as an offering to Me; thus you will be free from bondage and reach Me." – Bhagavad Gita
Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Images
(Photo source: NDTV Profit/Gemini AI)
(Photo source: Canva)
(Photo source: Freepik)
(Photo source: Unsplash)
Regardless of how you celebrate, love and dedication are the essence of Krishna Janmashtami. Make use of these messages and quotes to spread that joyous word to everyone you know. We wish you a very happy Krishna Janmashtami 2025!