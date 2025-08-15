Happy Janmashtami 2025: Wishes, Messages, Quotes And Images To Share On Krishna Janmashtami

Excitement is already in the air as we prepare to celebrate the beautiful festival of Janmashtami. The day marks the birth of Lord Krishna. This year, Krishna Janmashtami 2025 will be observed on August 16. From performing the shingar of Kanha ji to offering bhog, the day is all about celebrating Lord Krishna.

Here’s a collection of heartfelt Krishna Janmashtami 2025 wishes, messages, quotes, and image ideas that will help you spread the joy of Krishna Janmashtami to your loved ones.