Happy International Mother Language Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
International Mother Language Day, observed on February 21, highlights the importance of different languages and cultures worldwide. Recognised by UNESCO since 1999, it aims to preserve the linguistic diversity of communities. Originating from the Bengali Language Movement in Bangladesh, it honours those who fought for their language.
In 2000, the UN declared February 21 as International Mother Language Day to protect endangered languages. Each year, the celebration focuses on themes promoting language preservation. In 2024, the theme is 'Multilingual Education is a Pillar of Intergenerational Learning', stressing the role of languages in inclusive education and cultural preservation.
Happy International Mother Language Day 2024 Wishes
Happy Mother Language Day! Let the beauty of your language fill your day with joy!
Wishing you a day full of pride and happiness in celebrating your mother tongue. Happy International Mother Language Day 2024!
May the words of your language bring warmth and smiles. Happy Mother Language Day!
Celebrate the uniqueness of your language today. Happy International Mother Language Day!
Warm wishes on this special day. May your mother language always be a source of happiness. Happy Mother Language Day!
There is something so special about one's mother tongue that you wouldn't experience it with any other. Warm wishes to everyone celebrating International Mother Language Day.
Value your mother tongue and be proud of your roots.
Enrich yourself linguistically and pass your mother tongue to your future generations.
While you learn the languages of this world, don't forget to add your mother tongue to that list. Happy International Mother Language Day!
Language is the biggest form of self-expression and learning your mother tongue will put you in touch with your heritage and roots.
Your mother tongue binds you to your culture. Respect it and hold it close. Happy Mother Language Day 2024!
Happy International Mother Language Day 2024 Messages
Languages make us special. Happy Mother Language Day! Enjoy the richness of your culture through your words.
Celebrate the diversity of languages. Happy International Mother Language Day! Your language is a treasure.
Every language is like a colourful thread in the fabric of our world. Happy Mother Language Day!
Preserve and cherish your language. Happy International Mother Language Day!
On this special day, let's appreciate the beauty of languages that connect us to our roots. Happy Mother Language Day!
We must always be proud of our mother tongue because it gives us our identity. Happy International Mother Language Day.
International Mother Language Day serves as a reminder that mother tongues have unique qualities that make them particularly beautiful.
Even though the language is just a means of communication, our mother tongue is what ties us to our culture. Greetings on World Mother Language Day.
When you are speaking in your mother tongue, you feel the most at ease. Happy International Mother Language Day.
The mother tongue is unique for a reason, and that is what makes it so special. Happy International Mother Language Day 2024.
Happy International Mother Language Day 2024: Quotes
"Those who know nothing of foreign languages, know nothing of their own." - Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe
"Language is the dress of thought." - Samuel Johnson
"The limits of my language are the limits of my world.” - Ludwig Wittgenstein
"Language is the blood of the soul into which thoughts run and out of which they grow." - Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr.
"This universe can very well be expressed in words and syllables which are not those of one’s mother tongue." - Tahar Ben Jelloun
"A different language is a different vision of life." - Federico Fellini
"I am always sorry when any language is lost, because languages are the pedigrees of nations." - Samuel Johnson
“If my mother tongue is shaking the foundations of your state, it probably means that you built your state on my land.” - Anonymous
"Without language, one cannot talk to people & understand them; one cannot share their hopes & aspirations! International Mother Language Day!" - Anonymous
“When a child learns in a language they understand, it makes a major difference to their attainment.” - Anonymous
Happy International Mother Language Day 2024: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Happy Mother Language Day! Celebrating the richness of my language today and always!
Wishing everyone a joyful International Mother Language Day 2024! Let's celebrate the beauty of linguistic diversity.
On this special day, let's speak the language of love and unity. Happy International Mother Language Day!
May the words of my mother tongue always resonate in my heart. Happy Mother Language Day!
Happy Mother Language Day! Let's honour the uniqueness of our languages and cultures.
We may learn many new languages, but there is one language that is very close to our heart and that is our mother language. Happy International Mother Language Day to you.
Let us come together and give the much deserved respect and attention to our mother language to make this a wonderful International Mother Language Day.
Language is defined as a way to express yourself and mother language connects us with our unique culture. Happy International Mother Language Day!