Happy International Mother Language Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

International Mother Language Day, observed on February 21, highlights the importance of different languages and cultures worldwide. Recognised by UNESCO since 1999, it aims to preserve the linguistic diversity of communities. Originating from the Bengali Language Movement in Bangladesh, it honours those who fought for their language.

In 2000, the UN declared February 21 as International Mother Language Day to protect endangered languages. Each year, the celebration focuses on themes promoting language preservation. In 2024, the theme is 'Multilingual Education is a Pillar of Intergenerational Learning', stressing the role of languages in inclusive education and cultural preservation.