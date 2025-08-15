Happy Independence Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status
On India's 79th Independence Day, here are some happy Independence Day 2025 wishes, quotes and social media status to share with your loved ones:
Happy Independence Day 2025: India is set to celebrate it's 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15. It was on this day in the year 1947 that India was declared independent from British colonialism, and the reins of control were handed over to the leaders of the country.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi will lead the Independence Day 2025 celebrations from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. PM Modi will unfurl the National Flag and address the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.
Across cities and villages, people will come together to exchange heartfelt wishes, patriotic messages, and warm greetings, honouring the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters and embracing the spirit of a proud, sovereign nation.
Here are some happy Independence Day 2025 wishes, quotes and social media status to share with your loved ones:
Happy Independence Day 2025 Wishes
Happy Independence Day 2025! May the spirit of freedom and the values of democracy continue to inspire and guide us all.
Happy Independence Day! May the flag of our nation always fly high and inspire us to reach new heights. Jai Hind!
As we celebrate the birth of our nation’s freedom, let us pledge to build a future filled with equality, justice, and harmony. Happy Independence Day!
On this 79th Independence Day, let's honour our heroes by working towards a stronger, brighter, and more inclusive India.
Happy Independence Day! Let's wave our flag high and celebrate the spirit that makes India extraordinary.
We got our freedom after a lot of sacrifices, we should never take it for granted. Happy 79th Independence Day.
We are lucky to be born in a country with such a rich history and culture. Happy Independence Day. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!
May the colours of freedom paint your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Independence Day 2025!
Celebrate freedom, cherish unity, and uphold democracy. Wishing you a joyous Independence Day 2025!
Let's salute the heroes of the past and build a better future. Happy 79th Independence Day!
Independence Day 2025 Quotes
"Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in his country but with certain duties." - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
"A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the souls of its people." - Mahatma Gandhi
"I want all people to be Indians first, Indian last and nothing else but Indians." - Dr. B.R Ambedkar
"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes." - Mahatma Gandhi
"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak
"They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit." - Bhagat Singh
"A nation can rise only when its people are educated." - Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya
"Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom." - Subhas Chandra Bose
"Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts result in action." - A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
"Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached." - Swami Vivekananda
Happy Independence Day 2025 WhatsApp And Facebook Status
Today, let us honour every patriot because, without them, freedom would not have existed. What they did, we can never repay. Happy Independence Day!
True patriotism is not about singing praises, but about contributing a part of yourself for this nation. Happy Independence Day!
Happy Independence Day to you all! Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!
On India's 79th Independence Day, I extend my best wishes to all the soldiers serving in the armed forces. India is safe because of them. Jai Hind!
The future of our nation is in our hands. Let's make it great. Happy Independence Day 2025!
We should not let anything divide the idea of India. Happy Independence Day 2025!
May we always have the freedom to choose, freedom to dream and freedom to live. Happy 79th Independence Day!
Celebrate freedom, cherish the memories, and strive for a brighter future. Happy Independence Day!
On the 79th Independence Day of India, let us pledge that we will protect the sovereignty, integrity and independence of our country. We will remember the sacrifice of martyrs and will consistently put in efforts to make it a prosperous and developed nation. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Happy Independence Day!
Thousands of freedom fighters have laid their life so that we could live in a free country. Let's not take this freedom for granted. Happy Independence Day!