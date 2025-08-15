Happy Independence Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status

Happy Independence Day 2025: India is set to celebrate it's 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15. It was on this day in the year 1947 that India was declared independent from British colonialism, and the reins of control were handed over to the leaders of the country.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi will lead the Independence Day 2025 celebrations from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. PM Modi will unfurl the National Flag and address the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

Across cities and villages, people will come together to exchange heartfelt wishes, patriotic messages, and warm greetings, honouring the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters and embracing the spirit of a proud, sovereign nation.

Here are some happy Independence Day 2025 wishes, quotes and social media status to share with your loved ones: