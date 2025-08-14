Happy Independence Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Photos And Status To Share With Your Loved Ones

India will be observing its 79th Independence Day this year. The day, August 15, remains a symbol of freedom from British colonial rule. The occasion also honours the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and revolutionaries who fought for India’s freedom. Independence Day is celebrated with great pomp and fervour. Flag hoisting, kite flying and cultural events are some of the fun ways that we observe the occasion.

Now, let’s take a look at some happy Independence Day 2025 wishes, quotes, and social media status to share with your close ones.