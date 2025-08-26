Happy Hartalika Teej 2025: Wishes, Messages, Images, Facebook And WhatsApp Status To Share With Loved Ones

Hartalika Teej is observed with much love and fervour. Women in North India observe fast and pray to Goddess Parvati. They seek her blessings for the family and their loved ones.

In the southern states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the occasion is celebrated in a slightly different form and is widely recognised as Gowri Habba. On this day, devotees undertake the Swarna Gauri Vrat, dedicating prayers to Goddess Parvati, with the intention of invoking her blessings for conjugal harmony and overall well-being.

Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on Aug. 26 this year. Here are some heartfelt wishes, greetings, messages and social media updates you can share with your loved ones to make this occasion more special.