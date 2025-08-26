Happy Hartalika Teej 2025: Wishes, Messages, Images, Facebook And WhatsApp Status To Share With Loved Ones
Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on Aug. 26 this year. Here are some happy Hartalika Teej wishes, greetings, messages and social media updates you can share with your loved ones.
Hartalika Teej is observed with much love and fervour. Women in North India observe fast and pray to Goddess Parvati. They seek her blessings for the family and their loved ones.
In the southern states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the occasion is celebrated in a slightly different form and is widely recognised as Gowri Habba. On this day, devotees undertake the Swarna Gauri Vrat, dedicating prayers to Goddess Parvati, with the intention of invoking her blessings for conjugal harmony and overall well-being.
Happy Hartalika Teej 2025: Wishes
May Goddess Parvati bless you with eternal love and happiness this Hartalika Teej!
Wishing you a joyful Teej filled with devotion, prosperity, and togetherness.
May your life be adorned with the colours of love and the blessings of Lord Shiva this Teej.
Happy Hartalika Teej! May your bond with your loved ones grow stronger.
May this Teej bring peace, health, and harmony to your family.
Wishing you a Teej full of divine blessings and endless joy.
Happy Hartalika Teej 2025: Messages And Greetings
On this Hartalika Teej, may Goddess Parvati bless you with a life full of love and devotion. Happy Teej!
Celebrate the divine bond of Shiva and Parvati with joy and fervour. Happy Hartalika Teej 2025!
Warmest wishes for a Teej filled with music, dance and the blessings of Goddess Parvati.
Sending you heartfelt greetings for a blissful Hartalika Teej filled with love and prosperity.
Let’s celebrate the spirit of devotion and togetherness this Hartalika Teej. Warm wishes!
May your fast and prayers on Hartalika Teej bring you closer to divine blessings. Happy Teej!
Happy Hartalika Teej 2025: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
May Goddess Parvati bless us all with love and prosperity. Happy Hartalika Teej!
Let’s dance, sing and pray to this Teej for a blissful life.
Let’s adorn our lives with faith and joy this Hartalika Teej!
Wishing everyone a vibrant and blessed Hartalika Teej 2025!
May the divine couple bless us with eternal love.
Celebrating the divine bond of Shiva-Parvati this Hartalika Teej!
Happy Hartalika Teej 2025 Images
(Photo source: Pexels)
(Photo source: Pexels)
A beautiful idol of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi. (Source: Unsplash)