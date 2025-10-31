Happy Halloween 2025: Wishes, Greetings And Short Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Halloween 2025: Halloween arrives each year on Oct. 31. With the spook-fest falling on a Friday this year, the stage is set for a weekend celebration of chills and cheer.

Originally linked to ancient Celtic harvest festivals and beliefs about spirits crossing into the realm of the living, Halloween marks the night before All Saints’ Day, which is dedicated to remembering the departed saints and souls.

Here are some happy Halloween 2025 wishes, messages and greetings you can share with your loved ones.