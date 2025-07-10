Happy Guru Purnima 2025: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status And Messages To Share

Happy Guru Purnima Wishes: Guru Purnima 2025 will be celebrated with reverence and devotion on July 10. This auspicious day is dedicated to honouring the invaluable role of gurus, those who guide, mentor and uplift us in our journeys through life.

From spiritual teachers and life coaches to parents and academic mentors, Guru Purnima is a time to express gratitude to those who illuminate our paths. Whether you are planning to send messages through WhatsApp, write a traditional note, or post on Instagram, here is a collection of happy guru purnima 2025 wishes, messages and quotes to help you convey your appreciation.