Happy Guru Purnima 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings And Images To Share With Your Gurus
According to the Puranas, the full moon of the month of Ashadh has special significance as the author of the Vedas, Ved Vyas, was born on this day.
This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 21 as disciples or students pay obeisance to their gurus or mentors. This day is celebrated on the full moon day of Ashadha month as per the Hindu calendar.
According to mythology, this day marks the birth of Sage Vyasa, the son of Sage Parashar and Devi Satyavati, who is revered as one of the greatest gurus.
This day therefore holds a lot of significance for students and teachers. Students thank and acknowledge their gurus on this day, send wishes, spend time with them, and a few even fast on this day.
Here are a few wishes and greetings that you can send to your guru on this Guru Purnima:
Happy Guru Purnima 2024 Wishes
Your teachings have ignited the flame of knowledge within me, and I am forever grateful for your unwavering support and encouragement. Wishing you a joyous Guru Purnima, dear teacher!
As I bow down to you, my respected teacher, on this Guru Purnima, I am filled with deep gratitude for your selfless efforts in shaping my character and intellect. Thank you for being an extraordinary mentor!
On this auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you, dear teacher, for being my guiding light, imparting wisdom, and shaping my path towards success. Happy Guru Purnima 2024!
Your teachings have not only enriched my mind but also touched my heart. I am forever indebted to you, dear teacher, for shaping me into a better version of myself. Happy Guru Purnima 2024!
As I reflect upon my journey, I am grateful for the lessons you taught me, the values you instilled, and the unwavering support you provided. Happy Guru Purnima 2024 to the best teacher in the world!
As I offer my humble respects on Guru Purnima, I am reminded of the profound impact you have had on my life. Your teachings have not only shaped my intellect but have also nurtured my soul. Thank you for being a source of enlightenment and inspiration.
Dear Guru, your blessings have always bestowed upon me the strength to overcome challenges. I am forever grateful to you. Happy Guru Purnima!
Dear Guru, your words have enlightened my soul and awakened my potential. Wishing you a joyous and fulfilling Guru Purnima!
I extend my heartfelt gratitude to my Guru for selflessly sharing their knowledge and helping me navigate the journey of life. Thank you for everything!
My heartfelt thanks to my Guru for their patience, understanding, and continuous support. You have been my pillar of strength. Thank you for being there for me!
Happy Guru Purnima 2024: Messages
There is no chance I can miss this opportunity to thank my friends for being the best teachers. Happy Guru Purnima 2024!
Happy Guru Purnima to a friend who is not just a pal to me, but also a mentor to me whenever I got lost in life.
Sometimes I think what my life would have been like without you. Thank you for being my guiding star. Happy Guru Purnima!
Each day has been a new day for me because you were around to teach me something new every day. Happy Guru Purnima to the most inspiring Guru!
On the occasion of Guru Purnima, I want to thank you for being there for me like a ray for hope in darkness. Happy Guru Purnima to you.
On the special day of Guru Purnima, I want to thank almighty for giving me an exceptionally amazing guru like you. Happy Guru Purnima.
Finding a good guru is always a blessing and finding you has made me so blessed. Wishing a very Happy Guru Purnima.
Happy Guru Purnima 2024: Quotes
"To the world, you are just a teacher, but to me, you are a hero."- Unknown
"You have helped me bloom like flowers in the garden, thank you for your guidance." -Unknown
"A good teacher shapes your life and guides you to follow the light." -Unknown
"A good teacher is an inspiration to you that motivates you through all walks of life." -Unknown
"For a seeker, Guru Purnima is a day of significance, is a day of New Year. It is the day to review one's progress on the spiritual path and renew one's determination and focus on the goal, and to resolve what one wants to do in the coming year." - Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
"I like a teacher who gives you something to take home to think about besides homework." - Lily Tomlin
"What the teacher is, is more important than what he teaches." - Karl A. Menninger
Happy Guru Purnima 2024: Images
