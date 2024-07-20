Happy Guru Purnima 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings And Images To Share With Your Gurus

This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 21 as disciples or students pay obeisance to their gurus or mentors. This day is celebrated on the full moon day of Ashadha month as per the Hindu calendar.

According to mythology, this day marks the birth of Sage Vyasa, the son of Sage Parashar and Devi Satyavati, who is revered as one of the greatest gurus.

This day therefore holds a lot of significance for students and teachers. Students thank and acknowledge their gurus on this day, send wishes, spend time with them, and a few even fast on this day.

Here are a few wishes and greetings that you can send to your guru on this Guru Purnima: