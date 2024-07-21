Happy Guru Purnima 2024: Quotes, Wishes, Short Messages, Captions And WhatsApp Status

Guru Purnima, celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha, is a day dedicated to honouring and expressing gratitude towards one's teachers and mentors. This year, Guru Purnima will be observed on Sunday, July 21.

It is a time to recognise the invaluable contributions of gurus who have guided us through life's journey, imparting wisdom and knowledge.

Whether you want to express your appreciation through quotes, wishes, short messages, captions, or WhatsApp status updates, here are some heartfelt ways to celebrate Guru Purnima.