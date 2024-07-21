Happy Guru Purnima 2024: Quotes, Wishes, Short Messages, Captions And WhatsApp Status
Celebrate Guru Purnima 2024 with heartfelt quotes, wishes, messages, captions and WhatsApp status.
Guru Purnima, celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha, is a day dedicated to honouring and expressing gratitude towards one's teachers and mentors. This year, Guru Purnima will be observed on Sunday, July 21.
It is a time to recognise the invaluable contributions of gurus who have guided us through life's journey, imparting wisdom and knowledge.
Whether you want to express your appreciation through quotes, wishes, short messages, captions, or WhatsApp status updates, here are some heartfelt ways to celebrate Guru Purnima.
Happy Guru Purnima 2024 Quotes
"A guru is not someone who holds a torch for you. A guru is the torch." — Unknown
"The best teachers are those who show you where to look, but don't tell you what to see." — Alexandra K. Trenfor
"Guru is the creator, preserver, and destroyer. Guru is verily the supreme Brahman. Salutations to that Guru." — Guru Gita
"Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore." — Guru Nanak Devji
"A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instil a love of learning." — Brad Henry
"The guru is like dynamite because he has exploded in 360 degrees and his fragments are reaching everywhere." — Sadhguru
"True guidance is like a small torch in a dark forest. It doesn't show everything at once but gives enough light for the next step to be safe." — Swami Vivekananda
"Teachers open the door, but you must enter by yourself." — Chinese Proverb
Happy Guru Purnima 2024: Wishes
Wishing you a joyous and blessed Guru Purnima 2024! May your life be filled with wisdom and enlightenment.
On this Guru Purnima, I bow down to my gurus and thank them for their invaluable guidance. Happy Guru Purnima!
May the blessings of Guru always shower upon you. Happy Guru Purnima!
On this sacred day, let us remember the teachings of our gurus and strive to follow their path. Happy Guru Purnima 2024!
Happy Guru Purnima to all the mentors who have shaped us into who we are today. Your wisdom is our guiding light.
To the world’s best teacher, Happy Guru Purnima! Your lessons are a treasure that we cherish every day.
Let us honour our gurus with deep respect and gratitude. Wishing you all a very Happy Guru Purnima!
May the light of the Guru always illuminate your path. Happy Guru Purnima!
Happy Guru Purnima 2024: Short Messages
Happy Guru Purnima! Thank you for being my guiding light.
Celebrating the wisdom and guidance of our gurus today. Happy Guru Purnima 2024!
Grateful for all the lessons and blessings. Happy Guru Purnima!
Wishing you a day filled with joy and enlightenment. Happy Guru Purnima!
Honouring our mentors and their infinite wisdom. Happy Guru Purnima!
Thank you for inspiring and guiding me always. Happy Guru Purnima!
On this sacred day, I bow to my gurus. Happy Guru Purnima 2024!
Your teachings have always been my strength. Happy Guru Purnima!
Happy Guru Purnima 2024: Captions
Celebrating the guiding lights of our lives. #HappyGuruPurnima
Honouring the wisdom and guidance of our gurus today. #GuruPurnima
Grateful for the lessons and blessings from our teachers. #GuruPurnima2024
May the light of the Guru always guide us. #HappyGuruPurnima
A day to express gratitude to our mentors. #GuruPurnima
Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Guru Purnima. #ThankYouGuru
Bow down to the wisdom and guidance of our gurus. #HappyGuruPurnima
Celebrating the eternal bond between a guru and a disciple. #GuruPurnima
Happy Guru Purnima 2024: WhatsApp Status
Happy Guru Purnima 2024! Thankful for the wisdom and guidance of my teachers.
Celebrating the light and knowledge of our gurus today. Happy Guru Purnima!
Grateful for the lessons that have shaped my life. Happy Guru Purnima!
On this sacred day, I bow down to my gurus. Happy Guru Purnima!
May the blessings of the Guru always shower upon you. Happy Guru Purnima!
Wishing you a joyous and enlightened Guru Purnima 2024!
Honouring the mentors who have guided us with wisdom and grace. Happy Guru Purnima!
Let us remember and follow the teachings of our gurus today and always. Happy Guru Purnima 2024!