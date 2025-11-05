Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings And Messages To Share On Gurpurab
Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 wishes: The auspicious day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and the founder of Sikhism.
Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Guru Nanak Jayanti is observed with heartfelt devotion by the Sikh community across India and abroad. Also known as Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav, the festival marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the revered founder of Sikhism and the first among the 10 Sikh gurus.
On this sacred day, devotees gather at Gurudwaras and participate in prayers honouring the spiritual legacy and the profound teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. It is an occasion for self-reflection and to revisit the timeless values of Guru Nanak Dev, especially his messages of equality, empathy and compassion.
Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti is celebrated each year on the full moon day or the Purnima Tithi in the Hindu month of Kartik. It generally corresponds to October-November, as per the English calendar. In 2025, Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti will be observed on Wednesday, Nov. 5, marking the 556th birth anniversary of the revered Guru.
Here are some wishes, greetings and messages that you can share with your loved ones to celebrate this occasion.
Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 Wishes
Wishing you a joyous Guru Nanak Jayanti filled with peace, prosperity, and divine blessings.
May Guru Nanak Dev Ji bless you with endless happiness and good health.
On this sacred day, may your heart be filled with love, light, and kindness.
Wishing you and your family a blessed Guru Nanak Jayanti.
May the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji guide you toward the path of truth and compassion
Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 Messages And Greetings
On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, may all your prayers be answered and your life be filled with peace.
Let us remember Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s message of unity, humility, and selfless service.
The teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji are timeless reminders of compassion and truth.
Wishing you a holy and blissful Gurpurab surrounded by love and positivity.
May this Gurpurab fill your heart with divine energy and inspire you to do good deeds.
Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Celebrating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. May his teachings inspire us all.
Peace, love and truth: that’s the path Guru Nanak showed us. Happy Gurpurab!
May this Guru Nanak Jayanti bring light, peace, and joy into every home.
Feeling grateful for the divine wisdom of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
Let’s celebrate Gurpurab with faith, devotion, and kindness in our hearts.