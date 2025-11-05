Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings And Messages To Share On Gurpurab

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Guru Nanak Jayanti is observed with heartfelt devotion by the Sikh community across India and abroad. Also known as Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav, the festival marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the revered founder of Sikhism and the first among the 10 Sikh gurus.

On this sacred day, devotees gather at Gurudwaras and participate in prayers honouring the spiritual legacy and the profound teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. It is an occasion for self-reflection and to revisit the timeless values of Guru Nanak Dev, especially his messages of equality, empathy and compassion.

Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti is celebrated each year on the full moon day or the Purnima Tithi in the Hindu month of Kartik. It generally corresponds to October-November, as per the English calendar. In 2025, Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti will be observed on Wednesday, Nov. 5, marking the 556th birth anniversary of the revered Guru.

Here are some wishes, greetings and messages that you can share with your loved ones to celebrate this occasion.