Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Gurpurab Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Sikhs across the world will celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab with great fervour and enthusiasm on Wednesday, November 5.

The day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the revered founder of Sikhism. This year marks the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Wish your friends and relatives on this special day and make it more auspicious for them.