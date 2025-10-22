Happy Govardhan Puja 2025: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Happy Govardhan Puja 2025: The day is celebrated with great devotion in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.
Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut or Annakoot Puja, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated a day after Diwali. There may occasionally be a one-day lag between Govardhan Puja and Diwali. This year, Govardhan Puja will be held on Oct. 22.
The auspicious day is celebrated to express gratitude to Lord Krishna for raising the Govardhan Hill and protecting the people of Gokul from the flooding. Govardhan Puja is celebrated on the Pratipada Tithi of the Kartik month, as per the Hindu calendar. It’s believed that on this day, Lord Krishna defeated God Indra and protected the residents of Gokul.
Devotees flock to temples in Mathura, Vrindavan and Barsana in Uttar Pradesh to take part in Annakut rituals at the temples, in which hundreds of food items, ranging from sweets to savoury dishes, are offered to the deity as a token of devotion.
Happy Govardhan Puja 2025 Wishes
Happy Govardhan Puja 2025! May Lord Krishna fill your life with happiness, prosperity, and tranquilly.
Happy Govardhan Puja 2025 Messages
May this Govardhan Puja fill your life with happiness, wealth, and tranquilly. Have a blessed celebration!
Happy Govardhan Puja 2025 Quotes
"Happiness, health, love and peace that I want for you from the core of my heart! Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family!"
Happy Govardhan Puja 2025 Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Happy Govardhan Puja, may you be blessed by Lord Krishna.
